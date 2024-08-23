When Bobby Nitro hears of a Toyota Corona his ears prick up. You see, Bobby’s car when he was a teenager was a kwaai 1970s Corona Mk2, with a two-litre engine and the go-fast stripes. What a cabbie. So when Jacobus Jacobs from Richards Bay turned up at the KZN spin event recently with his 1972 Mark 2 Corona bakkie, Bobby had to know the deal.

The 20-year-old Jacobus says he has always wanted to build something that stands out and, growing up with a father who worked cars, he gained that early experience and love for cabbies that builds the discipline to finish projects. Mooi: 17-inch Drift Kings rim. Pictures: Shahiem Bell He says: “I got the car from a friend in Joburg and it took some work. We mostly did body work, lowered it a bit, actually a lot, put some genuine 17-inch Volk Racing Drift Kings and did some work on the suspension. The engine bay got cleaned up to look factory again and the interior got the extra goodies.” The engine remains the stock 12R with its original carburetor. Jacobus says: “We didn't want to go all out and build something insane. We wanted to keep it mostly original and just add some extras like all the polish work that was done to it. It was all done by hand and let me tell you it wasn't easy but it was worth it in the end.”

The interior needed reupholstering and the bench seat and door cards got leather as the material was broken. Jacobus added two JBL mids and a Rockford Fosgate p300 10-inch sub with built in amp. Kwaai: Inside was revamped. Pictures: Shahiem Bell As you can imagine, this Corona can pull some attention, especially for the classic fans. Jacobus says: “I usually take it for a little Sunday drive and people pull up, take photos and generally ask me a bunch of questions. I honestly enjoy that part of owning a car like this.” Jacobus talks about how much likes this particular shape of car, saying: “We had a Mazda Capella at one point, and I really like the Mazda RX3 shape.