Thinking about alcohol and roads, Bobby Nitro realised that it is not only social norms that might not be helping our drive to reduce death on the roads, but also this weird thing that happens with our thinking.

“It will never happen to me”, is what most of us think when contemplating possible disasters.

This is normal, because we default to the thought that sees us alive, but this kind of thinking is not helpful when it comes to the extra care that we should be taking when getting onto public roads.

And that means in a car, on foot, on a bicycle, motorbike or any mode of transport.

Perhaps if we thought “hey, if I’m irresponsible with drinking and the road, then there’s a bigger chance that I’ll endanger myself and other people,” then we’ll hesitate, even stop, before stepping out of the door drunk.

Change begins with altering the way we think, and that means being realistic, not minimising danger, and telling ourselves the truth.

Only then will our kids learn a different way.

