Besides being aware and having all your wits about you when you’re a pedestrian on our public roads, probably the next best thing you can do is make sure you can be seen by motorists.
Bright clothing is key, especially at night or around low-visibility times like sunrise and sunset.
Problem is, how to get hold of a loud and bright something to wear, and that you can get your kids to wear, without interfering too much in their sense of fashion. It’s important that we find a way.
Even better than bright clothing is reflective clothing, or even a reflective strip that can be work over the shoulder or as a belt.
Those small red flashing lights that cyclists use are also great, and kids might be more happy to carry one around than wearing a reflective vest. Bright shoes, by the way, are spotted by motorists really quickly.