Bright clothing is key, especially at night or around low-visibility times like sunrise and sunset.

Besides being aware and having all your wits about you when you’re a pedestrian on our public roads, probably the next best thing you can do is make sure you can be seen by motorists.

Problem is, how to get hold of a loud and bright something to wear, and that you can get your kids to wear, without interfering too much in their sense of fashion. It’s important that we find a way.

Even better than bright clothing is reflective clothing, or even a reflective strip that can be work over the shoulder or as a belt.

Those small red flashing lights that cyclists use are also great, and kids might be more happy to carry one around than wearing a reflective vest. Bright shoes, by the way, are spotted by motorists really quickly.