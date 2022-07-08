Sure, you could say there is quite a selection of M3s out there on the roads, but the beauty is that with the high level of modification going on, each one is just about unique. Take Mierwaan Thomas, 46, and his 1997 BMW E36 M3. For starters, he’s running a Toyota 2jz powerplant, known among petrolkoppe for being an engine that is partial to being encouraged to increase output dramatically.

All this torque transitions through a BMW E46 M3 gearbox and Mierwaan had a Haltech Elite 2500 ECU installed so that the tuners, Performance Solutions, could ensure optimal engine performance. NEAT: The M3 is fitted with cool 18-inch rims. PICTURE: ADEEB DAVIDS OF MADWORX PHOTGRAPHY And his message with this car is straightforward, he says: “Take the racing off the streets and onto the track.” Mierwaan, residing in Goodwood at present, says he has been a petrolhead from his teens; it’s how he met his wife and he says “she supports me to the very end”. He has owned more than 30 cars in his time, so has seen his fair share of brands.

Bobby Nitro asked about the street to track message. Mierwaan says: “From a young age I was part of clubs, and the adrenaline pushed us to race on the streets. Getting older now I realise the risk we put ourselves in and the risk to other road users. It’s just not fair to all parties.” With an M3 that is doing 10-second passes on the quarter mile, he recognises how great power brings great responsibility. Mierwaan says: “Cars are getting faster and faster, and it takes experience to learn to handle high horsepower.

“My advice to youngsters is to enjoy yourselves, but get that experience on the track, in a controlled environment.” He notes that having a facility is key, and hopes the City could one day provide a longer stretch of tar for testing of a car’s mettle, besides the Killarney quarter mile. Mierwaan started out with a rolling chassis and no engine, but settled on “the notorious 2jz” that very weekend, a stock standard one.

GERMAN MEETS JAPAN: The Toyota 2jz engine. PICTURE: ADEEB DAVIDS OF MADWORX PHOTGRAPHY He says: “It has been seven years and I started with small modifications that the pocket could afford. A lot of blood, sweat and upgrading has gone into this project, now she is finally at the point where I’m really happy, that extra special place words cannot express.” He adds that since the engine is still stock, he plans to fully forge the bottom end as the next upgrade. The exterior is standard but for the 18-inchers, and the interior too besides an aftermarket gauge or two, M3 Vador seats as well as a Haltech IC7 dash.

SMART: Standard interior with gauges. PICTURE: ADEEB DAVIDS OF MADWORX PHOTGRAPHY For audio pleasure, he says: “I have 6x9s but prefer to listen to the sweet tones my 2jz makes through the 85m to 100mm exhaust done by Pro-Fit.” Pushing a car like this, you can imagine there will be breakages. Mierwaan has been through six prop shafts, diff carrier and side shafts, but says: “I think I have finally overcome those particular hurdles.” SMOKE MACHINE: Burning some rubber. PICTURE: ADEEB DAVIDS OF MADWORX PHOTGRAPHY As for his club, he says: “Performance Solutions is not a club, we are family. Seraaj Rylands has afforded me the opportunity to get my car to where it is right now.