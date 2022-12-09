Come to think of it, if we are to put aside all the gripes we as petrolheads may have towards cops when it comes to ride height and the like, those ouens in uniform must have a tense month ahead.
Festive season means hard drinking, and that means a serious headache that lasts way past the hangover for our traffic police. These are the men and women who must do their utmost to ensure that there are less unnecessary deaths on our roads during a time where there are so many.
Therefore, when you pull up to that roadblock, besides making sure you do it sober, be considerate. There are bound to be major roadblocks along key routes throughout the season, especially at high traffic exit and entry times.
Yes, your journey will be slowed down but for good reason, and that’s to get any drunk drivers properly prosecuted and off our public roads.