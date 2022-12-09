Come to think of it, if we are to put aside all the gripes we as petrolheads may have towards cops when it comes to ride height and the like, those ouens in uniform must have a tense month ahead.

Festive season means hard drinking, and that means a serious headache that lasts way past the hangover for our traffic police. These are the men and women who must do their utmost to ensure that there are less unnecessary deaths on our roads during a time where there are so many.