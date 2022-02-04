When you sink comfortably into that driving seat, with the motor thrumming nicely, it’s easy to see yourself as the most important thing out there.

It sure feels like it, what with all the work you’ve done to your cabbie.

Thing is, there are others on the road, in a way more vulnerable position.

Pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists, all use the road minus the protection you have in a car.

Even a bump at 30km/h can kill someone walking. Cars dent but people die.

So as drivers, we need to be extra aware of road users.

This means anticipating those places where it is likely you will find pedestrians like near schools or on Sunday mornings when there are more cyclists on the roads than usual.

That’s another time to be extra vigilant, and patient.

Safety starts with respect, and respect starts with you.

[email protected]