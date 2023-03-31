One the more obvious things we can do to increase safety for all on our public roads, is wear a seatbelt.
The statistics are easily available, showing beyond a doubt that buckling up saves lives, not only in that doing so stops people from being ejected from cars in crashes, but also prevents disfiguring damage to children.
Add to this that when we buckle up immediately on getting into a car, so will our kids. They copy what we do, and if we make a great show of buckling up, they will do the same.
Taking personal responsibility means our kids will do so also, and what greater gift to give a child than that of being able to have an impact on their own safety and lives.