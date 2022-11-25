Toyota has a rich history of providing affordable yet surprisingly high-performance vehicles over the decades. The Toyota AE86 for instance, built between 1983 and 1987, with its high-revving twincam four cylinder engine and 50:50 weight distribution, plus front engine rear drive configuration, fast became something of a legend on the street.

Known as the Hachi-Roku, meaning eight-six, this car remains a collector’s item offering pure unadulterated driving pleasure. Importantly, it served as a template for the development of the new GR86, and the original GT86 that arrived on our shores in 2012, fast dubbed as an (almost) affordable Porsche-killer. It was a back-to-basics sports car in the best possible way, with super-fun handling for drivers of all skill levels. The new GR86, the third in the model range, stays true to that original “Waku Doki”, or fun-to-drive brief, and is described as an “analogue car for the digital age”. And, to perk the desire of petrolheads, it comes with more krag.

That’s right, a new 2.4-litre naturally aspirated boxer engine (up from a two-litre) delivers significantly more power, bringing the zero to 100km/h dash down by more than a second to 6.4 seconds. Max power output is now at 174kW. HAS THE POWER: The Toy pushes 174kW. PICTURE: MOTORPRESS To provide a serious snap out of corners, the peak 250Nm of torque is delivered early, at 3 700rpm as opposed to the 205Nm at 6 600rpm in the GT86. Adding to this street racer cred are enhanced dynamics thanks to body rigidity increased by 50% and a lower centre of gravity. The chassis and body benefit from light but high-strength materials, with reinforcement in key areas such as new front diagonal cross members.

To add to the experience, that satisfying growl of the engine is made even better by an active sound control system that brings the engine sound into the cabin via a dedicated speaker, which is adjusted according to the driving mode. As a two-door, the GR86 keeps that taut, low-slung look that lent street presence to its predecessors, but the new model is lower by a whole 10mm to 1310mm. This helps in the overall lowering of the centre of gravity by 1.6mm. Toyota Gazoo Racing expert touches include a front air dam and vents with aero fins that reduce turbulence around the tyres, which serves to enhance steering stability. The sportsbcar heritage continues with more racetrack-tested aerodynamic features around the GR86.