What with the petrol price at an alarming rate, with who-knows-where the top is, and global supply in a possible war stranglehold, people’s pockets across the Cape are being hit hard.

But for Suzuki, there couldn’t be a better time than now to debut the new Celerio.

A fuel-sipper of note and considered to be SA’s most fuel-efficient, five-door petrol hatch, the Celerio is also the most affordable cabbie across the segment, coming in at R174 900 for the entry level GA manual.

There’s a sweet spot at this level, as the Celerio will appeal to buyers who want more than the S-Presso at R152 900 and the Renault Kwid at R170 400.

REDESIGNED: Dashboard and steering

Brendon Carpenter, Brand Marketing Manager of Suzuki Auto South Africa, says: “As our most affordable model at the time of launch in 2015, the Celerio has welcomed an entire generation of new car buyers to Suzuki.”

He adds: “That is why we pay so much attention to the design and specification of this model, to ensure that it perfectly exemplifies our ethos of efficiency, durability and value-for-money...”

The Celerio brings the new 49kW one-litre DualJet engine, an innovative powerplant that offers multi-point fuel injection, more efficient combustion and a higher compression ratio (11.5:1).

The engineers have done good by the little engine, adding roller rocker type valve mechanisms, variable valve timing for the four valves per cylinder model, exhaust gas recirculation and oil cooling jets under each of the three pistons for greater thermal efficiency and a generally lower operating temperature.

UPGRADE: Model is fitted with an infotainment touchpad

Also new to the Celerio and this class of vehicle is the Engine Automatic Start Stop system.

Together, all these new technologies combine to give the Celerio an average fuel consumption figure of 4.2 litres per 100 km (in the automated version).

That’s pretty impressive.

Power goes to the wheels via a five-speed manual or automatic.

NEW TECHNOLOGY: Features Engine Automatic Start Stop system

There is power steering and a solid ground clearance of 170mm. Wheelbase is 2.435 metres and the turning radius only 4.7m.

The more rounded and deeply sculpted exterior design rests on Suzuki’s renowned Heartect platform, known for high structural rigidity, greater impact protection and low weight, helping a base weight of 804kg.

This cabbie is a no brainer for the urban commute, and the interior reflects this utility.

With a nice new seven-inch touch screen infotainment system, redesigned main console and air-conditioning, plus decent legroom, the drive to work is that much more pleasurable.

APPEALING BUY: The five-door petrol hatch retails at R174 900

Loading space has been increased to 295 litres, even though the spare tyre is full size.

The GA manual is the entry, with prices rising to R194 900 for the 1.0 GL and R209 900 for the GL AMT model.

The whole range will be sold with Suzuki’s 5 year / 200 000 km mechanical warranty.

[email protected]