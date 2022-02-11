Road safety, pardon the pun, is a two-way street. Especially when it comes to vulnerable road users, yes drivers of vehicles must take more care and be more aware, but there is plenty that the road user can do to make the street safer and preserve their own lives.

For instance, distracted walking comes first to mind. If you’re out walking or cycling, as tempting as it might be, don’t put the earphones in.

Our hearing is a 360 degree sense, while sight is 180 degree. Hearing will warn you of danger behind you that your eyes will miss.

Same goes for using the phone. Walking with your head buried in social media is unhealthy on many levels, primarily the physical one. Basically, anything that occupies any of your major senses, distracting you from focus on the road and your surroundings, is a no-no.

You wouldn’t get lost in your phone out in the real jungle, so why do it in the urban jungle?

