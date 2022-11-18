When the Safely Home Survey was conducted, there were focus groups, where participants got to comment and reflect on the topic at hand, which in this case was drunk pedestrians. There were some interesting comments.
One that really stuck out was that people who admitted to walking drunk on the roads often associated this with feelings of anger and depression. The picture painted was: abuse alcohol, then the booze takes the lid off those suppressed feelings, and stagger out into the road to rant and gaan aan. We’ve all seen this happen; it’s a hard life for too many people.
But what can we do? Perhaps it’s our civil responsibility to lead such a person out of the road, because they are not going to listen to reason, and deposit them somewhere safer, rather than crossing the road and avoiding the scene altogether.
In the same survey over 60% of people reported that all or most people in their neighbourhood walk on the road when they are drunk. When this happens, we need to look after each other.