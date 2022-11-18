When the Safely Home Survey was conducted, there were focus groups, where participants got to comment and reflect on the topic at hand, which in this case was drunk pedestrians. There were some interesting comments.

One that really stuck out was that people who admitted to walking drunk on the roads often associated this with feelings of anger and depression. The picture painted was: abuse alcohol, then the booze takes the lid off those suppressed feelings, and stagger out into the road to rant and gaan aan. We’ve all seen this happen; it’s a hard life for too many people.