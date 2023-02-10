Some outreach programmes and fundraisers are born out of personal experience, and the knowledge that one can do something to alleviate that experience for others. Such is the case with Shamiegh Behardien, who lost his wife to cancer, and now does whatever he can to help others in similar situations.

This last weekend, in fact, Shamiegh organised a meet-up, a lucky draw and a convoy to the Cape Town Stadium for a professional photo shoot. ORGANISER: Shamiegh Behardien meant well: Pictures by Tashreeq Bijley The day started at Shamiegh’s recently launched new car care business, King of Gloss Auto Spa, for which the man has a vision: “What we’re doing is inviting local guys to come and learn the art of car care. We teach them the skills for paint correction and protection, even ceramic coatings. APPEALING: Toyota 86 is an eye-catcher: Pictures: Tashreeq Bijley “You see, on the Cape Flats, everyone loves cars. Now, the young guys see gangsters in the cool cars and that lifestyle becomes attractive for them.

“We want to show these same guys a different way of getting their rides without doing negative stuff in life. At the moment, we have four young guys out of Manenberg, and the vision is to train them so they can go straight into jobs with the big detailers.” WASH: King of Gloss Spa: Pictures: Tashreeq Bijley This past weekend was Cancer Awareness Day, and Shamiegh teamed up with Nasiol, a specialist in nano coatings who provided products for the raffle, as well as Jimmy’s Motor Spares to put together a car wash, park-off with vendors at their site. KYK NOU MOOI SEUN: These powerplants are an inspiration to many: Pictures: Tashreeq Bijley After the event, a sunset photoshoot convoy to the Cape Town Stadium was organised. And what karkop does not want to get his pride and joy photographed with a cool backdrop?