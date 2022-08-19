The marvellous thing about this recent event at a Cape Flats school is that it reminds Bobby Nitro of the place that the local car culture started – at the grassroots level. Called Cape of Stance and organised by Kullit Kulture, the show ‘n shine took place on the Belvue Primary field in Belhar, bringing together almost 500 cars to raise funds for charity.

TURNOUT: 500 cars at the Belhar school Bobby spoke to organiser Achmat Brevis. He says: “The aim was to raise funds for a feeding scheme we’re going to roll out next month in Kuils River, Belhar and Delft.” Achmat, 38, from Mitchell’s Plain started Kullit Kulture in May of 2019, as a crew representing low cars, but the focus soon changed. He says: “When we were at shows, we noticed that it’s the kids who are drawn to use, so we understood that our aim was to bring to kids what we never had at their age.”

As such, the crew – which does matric balls for free – has done a blanket and teddy run, and focuses on giving back to the community. Achmat says: “We work a lot with Kar Kulture and an NGO called Jap Aesthetics from Atlantis. It’s good to have friends like these.” GREAT SHOW GUYS: Kullit Kulture crew With a propvol school field on the day, there were a few cabbies that really attracted attention.

For starters, this blue MK1 seriously laying frame was a calling card of note. Belonging to Arafaat Jamat, the air-ride Mk1 has a Beetle subframe, and was completed just the night before. LOW-RIDER: Arafaat Jamat’s VW Mk1 Then, the maroon C63 AMG Mercedes of Natheer Moses pulled up with the LowStad yellow Scirocco, really turning heads with its immaculate turnout. This car rightfully won the Best of Show award.

Achmat, who drives a silver Tazz on coilovers called Hot Mama with a colour-coded engine bay and custom audio system, tells of his history on the Cape car scene, which started out with the Jap Outlaws crew. He says: “I realised that the aim was, really, to present a good wholesome vibe for the kids who come to shows, to demonstrate what you can do with your money if you have a passion for cars, so I broke off and started Kullit Kulture.” GEVAARLIK: Achmat Brevis’ Hot Mama Toyota Tazz With 60 members joining in the first couple of weeks, the club was all about Stance to begin with but the focus has now moved to charity.