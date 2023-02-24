When the Cape car community steps in to make a youngster’s dreams come true, there’s a moment there, the look on his face, that makes it all worthwhile. Last weekend the guys from SPIN did just that, surprising a 16-year-old on his birthday with a personalised convoy arriving at his home, the ensuing burnout thrills plus a free ride in the cabbie of his choice.

This particular story started in December when mother-of-four Reygana Khatieb from Blackheath contacted Bobby Nitro after reading an article about a matric ball outreach. Her dream was to make her petrolkop son’s dream come true. At the time, she said: “My son is a total car freak, to the point where he can tell you what car it is just by hearing the sound. He’s a full-blown R35 fan… could you possibly help make my son’s dream come true? It would be super amazing and if you don’t ask you never know.” Bobby was impressed right away and called long-time Nitro collaborator Shahiem Bell. Shahiem called the SPIN guys and they, like always, found a way to make it happen.

LEKKER SAAM: Enthusiasts from the Cape car scene On the day itself, Reygana says she had set it up that friends and family were there in the front garden when her son Mihran arrived home. He was surprised, thinking they were going to the beach, but went along with it. She says: “It was stressful waiting, with Shahiem calling and saying ‘we’ll be there in two minutes’. Then when the time came my daughter took Mihran outside on the pretence that she was going to take photos of him by a Datsun across the road. Then this convoy comes up our street. Mihran at first thought it was for a show nearby, but then when they stopped outside and did a burnout, the penny dropped.” LEKKER SAAM: Enthusiasts from the Cape car scene. Pictures: Shahiem Bell The look of surprise and sheer excitement on his face was such that when Bobby spoke to him days after the event, he still said: “I’m speechless.”

Maybe that was shyness, because his mom says he talks about his birthday surprise every day, and goes off about how thankful he is that he had such a thing done for him. The youngster chose to go for a ride in Ismail Mitchell’s Nissan SX. Interestingly, since Bobby Nitro featured this car he has replaced the powerplant with a Nissan RB motor, the same one you’d find in Mihran’s dream car, the GT-R. CONGRATS: Ruben Petersen wishes Mihran. Pictures: Shahiem Bell Ismail says: “When Mihran got out of the car, he couldn’t say a thing” [seems like a theme here].

“For me, I do these for free, to show the youngsters there are good people out there who are ready to help out.” Mihran adds: “Those skidmarks are on my road for life. Thank you to all involved for letting me experience something like that.” JOINS: Ricardo with Mihran. Pictures: Shahiem Bell Shahiem says: “Spending time with such a respectful and appreciative young man really made it all worthwhile. I personally would like to thank those who made it possible showing up with their rides.”

A big thank you goes out to Ismail Mitchell, Zain Slamdien, Johnny Schaffers, Ruben Petersen and Faizel Fredericks for bringing their cars and blessing others in the best way, by making their dreams come true. Bobbyb Nitro’s event Stance Buddies presents a Limbo Bragging rights park-off at Saxonsea Civic Centre, Grosvenor, Atlantis on Saturday from 3pm until late.