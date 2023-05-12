Bobby Nitro was surprised to read in the Safely Home Survey of 2022 that one-third of people reported wearing headphones while walking on the public roads, and that most of these people are in the 18 to 25 age group.
Actually, not so surprised. After all, klopping good tunes makes a walk go by that much easier, even turning that commute into some well-earned down time.
Thing is, Bobby comes from the generation where you had to look out when on the street. It was a good habit to know your surrounds. Probably still is, not least because there are fast-moving hunks of metal that, as a pedestrian, you share the road with. And these hunks of metal come off first every time.
Therefore, while headphones make life better, you still need to carefully preserve the life you have so the headphones can in fact make it better.