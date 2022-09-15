Schotsche Kloof Primary School (SKPS), situated on the steep hills of Bo-Kaap, is celebrating 100 years in existence this year. In 1922 the first building was established by Dr. Abdullah Abdurahman who was a South African politician and physician, who saw the need for a school with an Islamic ethos.

His daughter ZaInunnisa Gool, also known as Cissie Gool, was a well-known anti-apartheid political and civil rights leader and helped create the Non-European United Front. She was also the first lady of colour to receive a masters degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT). In 1952, exactly 30 years after the first establishment was built, they built the rest of the school as it stands today.

The current principal, Mr Faadiel Kamish, was a pupil at this school from 1975 till 1982. CENTENARY CELEBRATION: Schotsche Kloof Primary School staff He came back to teach in 1997 and has been serving as principal since 2013. The school hallway was filled with memories of the great teachers who have already retired. We spoke to teacher Mrs. Faieza Albertus, who’s been teaching at SKPS for the last 38 years.

INSPIRING PUPILS: Mrs Faieza Albertus Asked why she became a teacher, she says: “The reward is watching the students flourish and becoming their own dreams. “I always say, teaching is a career that leads to many careers. The school aims to provide excellent teaching and learning and to promote non-racial excellence.” RICH HISTORY: Kids at school Mualima Ruwaydah Allie is the Islamic Studies teacher and has been teaching at the institution for the last 26 years and shows no signs of slowing down.

“This school has been more than a building, even more than education, it’s a family, you feel a sense of belonging. Everyone who teaches Islamic Studies will tell you that it’s a dream to teach for 25 years at one school,” she says. Despite its history of uphill battles through the years, the school produced many success stories. Doctors, lawyers, engineers, film producers, and many more have walked these corridors to pursue successful lives. The school is open to admissions for 2023 and serves from pre-primary to grade seven, anyone can apply online or they can collect an application form from the school secretary.