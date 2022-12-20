Many people think that they are automatically entitled to a bonus, particularly at year-end, from the company or organisation that they work for. This isn’t the case.

Unless the payment of a 13th cheque or bonus is specifically stipulated and agreed upon in your employment contract, then your bonus is at the discretion of your employer. For those who are lucky enough to receive a year-end bonus or a 13th cheque, make sure to use it wisely. I don’t want to put a damper on the long-awaited festive season, but now is not the time to be spending recklessly and getting deeper into debt.

Here are a few do’s and don’ts for your bonus: Pay off your debt The repo rate has increased six times within the last year. This has affected already high interest rates on unsecured debt like store cards, credit cards, overdrafts etc. One of the best things you can do if you have any extra cash is to pay off your debt.

Make a list of all your creditors and note how much your outstanding balance is, how many months you still have to pay, and most importantly, what the interest rate is of each debt. If possible, try and pay off the debt with the highest interest rate first, because that is the most expensive one. If you can’t do that, then try to settle your smallest debt. Psychologically that will give you a huge sense of accomplishment, and give you a boost as you go into 2023.

Set aside money for an emergency fund If there is one thing we have learnt from Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdowns it is the importance of having some money set aside in case of an emergency. The two most important features of an emergency fund are:

– The money is easily accessible. – The money is kept in a separate account. Not having money set aside for an emergency often leads to consumers approaching mashonisas or unregistered loan sharks who charge exorbitant interest rates and make it almost impossible to get out of debt.

GOOD IDEA: Use your bonus to invest in skills training or special skills. Make school, university fees and associated costs a priority Most institutions will give you a discount when you pay your fees for the year upfront. By making a large payment at the beginning of the year, you free up cash on a monthly basis by not paying it in monthly instalments. That “monthly instalment” can then go towards your other debt, or much needed necessities.

Put money into your home loan The rising repo rate has hit bond payments hard. By putting extra money into your home loan, you reduce the capital amount owed and create a buffer against future interest rate hikes. Invest in your career development

Jobs are scarce and the job market is very competitive. Invest in extra courses, skills training and any other form of career and self-development that will give you an edge when it comes to employment. Don’t spend your bonus before you get it One of the worst mistakes you can make is to spend your bonus before it actually lands in your bank account. Depending on the terms of your employment contract, receiving a bonus may not be guaranteed. Wait for written confirmation from your employer on the exact amount of your bonus before taking any action with it.

Also remember that your bonus is taxable. Don’t spend more than you might actually get. Remember that Janu-worry is a very long month If you get paid in the middle of December (like most people in South Africa do) then your next full salary will only be in six weeks time, at the end of January.

Be realistic about how much money you spend over the festive season and if need be, factor your bonus into keeping your afloat until then. Don’t use your bonus as a deposit for something which will see you make more debt, and pay more monthly instalments. The idea now is to get rid of your debt, or get it under control. Getting into a new loan with long repayment terms is not a good idea.