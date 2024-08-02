Mansoor Joseph is fast becoming one of the most respected musicians and performers in the Cape, rubbing shoulders with the biggest names in the industry while bringing audiences to their feet with his classical tunes. These are traditional sounds that our audiences will never want to forget.

Mansoor has gone on to introduce people to different and unique ways to captivate them with the sounds of music. Skills: Joseph is a self-taught guitarist . Pictures: supplied His wide range of genres include jazz, pop, classic ballads, retro, and flamenco, but the favourite will always be the cultural Cape Malay music. This self-taught guitarist has also spread his wings by producing his own productions and making sure his style appeals to the corporate and international market.

His aim with all of this is to always shine a light on the historic sounds that were born out of the era of slavery such as the Malay Choir sounds and Kaapse Klopse tunes. Some might recognise his musical style in radio adverts and local movies which he has been doing for quite some time now. Lekker: Joseph will host intimate concert. Pictures: supplied Jawap, correctly pronounced as Jawab, is a word used by old school Muslim teachers to motivate youngsters to read or recite properly.

Mansoor used this word “Jawap” as a tool to entice his audience to join in and be part of what he celebrates. The word has now become the title of his annual event, which takes place in February. As a colleague, I have worked alongside this multi-talented guitarist, but as a friend he is by far the most down to earth person by far.

While eating koeksisters and chatting about his work, Mansoor says: "I can't believe that I have travelled parts of the world by showcasing our uniqueness as Capetonians, I am even more elated by the fact that I can still showcase the most nostalgic tunes and fill up venues with our traditional sound. "With all that said, people are moved by growth, when they see us evolve into more established artists, they feel proud to be part of that journey, so it is of utmost importance to introduce different shades of your craft and work at it all the time so that our audiences can always feel the need to return to our productions. He adds: "For me the Kaapse Klopse here in the Cape must always be preserved to the best of our ability, it is a culture that we cannot forsake and it is a sound that is unmatched throughout the world."

Mansoor has over the years been inspired by so many sounds, from the ghoema drum to the banjo that his late father Toyer Joseph used to play, and with all the genres that these instruments create, jazz is fast becoming one of his favourite genres to perform. Jazz Jams produced by JAWAP Productions and led by Mansoor Joseph is an intimate concert which had the audiences on their feet from start to finish last year, and is looking to become another annual event. This time it takes place at the elegant Café 51 located on Roodebloem Road, Woodstock.

This concert will commence at 7pm and tickets are R200 per person. To book, WhatsApp 0738389356 or visit his website mansoorjoseph.co.za. Food and beverages will be on sale at the venue.