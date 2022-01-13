It’s a new year and we are all expecting 2022 to be the year that things become better, especially in the entertainment and tourism industries.

It’s been a hard lockdown for most performers and the hospitality sector so will this be the year that much needed positive change comes?

I haven’t spoken about the Kaapse Klopse for a long time.

I reserved my opinion many times because I know they have had a tough time accepting that they could not have road marches or host a competition at the stadium.

In my opinion, I believe that an online, downsized version of the choral competition could have been hosted by the boards by now.

Especially when one takes into consideration that we were on level 1 of lockdown since December.

I believe that it was the uncertainty that the virus adds to planning an event that caused organisers to opt out of having the competition again this year.

With the way things are going now, the Kaapse Klopse ought to be able to make a strong return at the end of this year and this will mean a big change for both the tourism and entertainment industries.

As soon as the cultural boards make a decision about whether or not a Klopse season will return in 2022/23, there will be employment opportunities for coaches, musicians and entertainers.

TRADITION: Annual Kaapse Klopse parade

A klopskamer is also a home to many a safe haven from social ills and also sometimes the only place where they get something to eat.

The communities will once again begin to feel a sense of hope and the joy that Klopse brings.

This is much needed after the tough two years we have endured.

A lot of mense were not able to provide for their families. Yes, some people depend on the income from Klopse to help sustain their families, just like any other job.

I believe those in charge of the cultural competitions have the capability to run a successful event, but that is only if they do not start too late with organising and are able to manage the Covid protocols, if they are still necessary, and if the supporters are mature enough to follow them.

The return of the Klopse would mean an influx of tourists which will strengthen the economy and also bring much needed support for the hospitality sector.

Although the Kaapse Klopse did not host their own online competition, like the Jive Culture Shock, I hope that they took note of what was happening around them and saw the benefits of live streaming, which can garner a much larger audience globally.

Yes, we have been impacted negatively but we can come back stronger than before.

People in the arts and cultural sector need the carnival more than ever, so this year, be it online or live, it simply has to happen.

FESTIVE CHEER: Audience enjoys Klopse march

The public has accepted the past two years of quiet but while I have faith in the powers that be, I would label them incapable if we see one more year without a competition.

Covid has run its course, millions of vaccines have been administered, internationally we see thousands of people in stadiums, with or without masks, so this means there should be no excuse for us not to have a road march and a full on carnival.

To those naysayers who say “let them stay quiet forever”, we were fine without you before the pandemic and we will be after it’s gone.

You like to believe that all minstrels are skollies but if you knew the positive impact our culture has on our communities at ground level, you too would want their return.

Viva la Klopse 2023!

[email protected]