The entertainment industry is not an easy one, mostly because Cape Town has so many talented people.

One such talent is Naadier Adams who is known to local audiences by his stage name Broetjie.

He had a late start but is definitely one of the most hardworking entertainers on the block.

People first got to know him as a comic singer at the Malay choirs and klopse and later he turned himself into the resident MC at most of the Cape Malay events.

FAMILY MAN: Broetjie, wife Azraa and their children spent hard lockdown at the holiday resort

He is naturally funny and likeable, there is no one in the entertainment industry in Cape Town wat nie van Broetjie hou nie.

He is that friend in the arts who walks from his house in Mitchells Plain to visit you in Athlone just because he wants to spend some time with an industry bra and talk about work.

He is also the type of person that your family immediately like, so out of all your friends, he would be the one who usually sleeps over the weekend.

All this Broetjie used to do because he loves the entertainment industry so much.

He was briefly a part of Kinnes Vannie Ses, where he gained some acting experience.

One thing that Broetjie has always been known for is giving back to the community and over the years you would always find him at fundraising gigs, and most of the time he would walk to those gigs and, as he says, skarrel a lift back home with one of the artists or an audience member.

Broetjie’s story is the story of fighting your way through an industry that can sometimes seem useless and make you feel like you should just give up.

But his perseverance paid off in the end.

While Broetjie was performing at a community event in Bonteheuwel for Aunty Soraya Salie’s Walking Ladies, the owner of Goudini Spa happened to be there and spotted his talent for entertaining audiences.

After the gig, he approached Broetjie with a job offer and Broetjie said yes, so now Mr Adams is the event coordinator at Cape Town’s favourite holiday resort.

Broetjie says: “Vir my was die ‘n blessing want die journey was swaar, mense het al vir my gese ek moet opgie en my ‘n day job gaan kry, but alhamdulillah, Allah het my nou ‘n job gegee en vir daai kan ek maar net die Almighty shukr (thank).”

Along with his wife Azraa Adams and his children, he spent the entire hard lockdown at Goudini, planning how he would bring change at the resort with new innovative games and entertainment.

But the lockdown period was a long one and the creative Broetjie got bored at Goudini with nothing to do, so he contacted Malick Abarder and they came up with the hit one-man show Just Broetjie.

This online show is still available for those who want to watch it.

I went to Goudini for a weekend and the resort was buzzing and people were constantly entertained.

The sun was shining kliphard but Broetjie and his team were out giving mense a lekker tyd from the morning till 11pm.

He clearly values this opportunity and is giving it his all and the visitors are leaving there more than happy.

It is also not an easy gig, standing in the sun and performing to people in the swimming pool.

Broetjie is driven by his love for making people laugh, his love for the stage and his natural work ethic.

He has grown as a person and entertainer and he has become part of Goudini.

I don’t think Goudini could have chosen a better man for the job.

Broetjie’s love for community upliftment also sees the local talent in the surrounding areas being given opportunities to perform on the Goudini stage.

With that said, I am really proud as a fellow entertainer of this brother’s achievement.

He is now a dad of two and a husband with a full-time job as an entertainment manager, and this, my people, is inspiring.

Slamat, Broetjie.

[email protected]