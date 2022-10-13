Tashreeq de Villiers aka TDV aka Ricky vannie Frontline is on his way to spread his wings abroad in Qatar. The Cape Town-born singer is known for his influence on social media and on stage.

Some of his music set trends among the youth on the Cape Flats, and sharing his inspiring life story is always part of his music. Growing up on the streets of Woodstock, life wasn’t always a breeze, he says. Raised by a single and hardworking mother, Tashreeq was exposed to gangsterism and drugs from a young age.

DID HER BEST: Mom Narriman He first drew inspiration from gang leaders who would promise him the world. Life changed for the singer after he witnessed one of his friends get shot right in front of him. This heartbreaking moment brought change to the singer and it was then when he decided to devote his life to his Creator.

“The streets were tough, travelling to school was the worst, simply because I needed to walk, I never had enough money to take the taxi,” says Ricky. “I would sleep at different people’s homes and make sure I could shower at least. “Despite the struggles, I know my mother did the very best she could to make things work.”

From variety shows during his high school days to the klopse, to Malay choir competitions, where he won three years in a row for his comic songs, producers recognised his work ethic and his talent. He went on to perform in theatre in a production called Satin to Sequins. Renowned comedian Marc Lottering also saw something special in Ricky and cast him in his sold-out show, Aunty Merle the Musical.

Ricky then caught the attention of theatre legend David Kramer, and was cast in his production Danger in The Dark, and was nominated for a Fleur De Cap award. The meteoric rise of this prolific singer is truly an inspirational part of his journey, and even during the pandemic he kept working alongside the busiest performers in the Cape. JOL: Ricky’s farewell tomorrow night Ricky is set to have a farewell performance in Cape Town to celebrate his achievements with the people who have supported him the most.

The concert will take place in Bo-Kaap at the Civic Centre on Friday night. Doors open at 7pm and the show will start at 8pm. Tickets are R180 per person. Contact 083 4877 722.