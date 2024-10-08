October is Mental Health Awareness Month. There is no doubt that financial problems affect your emotional, physical and mental health. In turn, this will affect individuals close to you - and can even lead to alcoholism or substance abuse.

There has been a massive increase in the number of people experiencing mental health issues like anxiety and depression because of financial strain. There is no shame in acknowledging that you are not coping financially, and mentally. Most of us stress about money at some point, and right now, many are just doing what is needed to keep their heads above water.

Sadly, with the astronomical increases in electricity, food, and other necessities, people simply are not coping. Key: Check your mental health and physical symptoms linked to it. Picture: supplied When financial stress is severe, worrying about it can lead to physical symptoms like a lack of concentration, headaches and stomach problems, and you may withdraw from family and friends. It might even get to the point where you can’t get out of bed, and you may experience panic attacks and anxiety attacks.

Sadly, there is still a stigma attached to mental health issues, and this stops people from seeking help. I can’t promise to eradicate your money problems, but here are some tips that can help you get your finances into a better position and alleviate the strain and stress: Get out of denial: Burying your head in the sand won’t help. In fact, with legal matters, time is of the essence; the sooner you acknowledge your situation, the better.

Remember, you are not alone. Everyone is fighting battles, and you are not the only one in a bad space right now. It’s OK, not to be OK: Hou die blink kant bo is something we know all too well how to do. We have been conditioned to put on a brave face and be strong even when falling apart. However, this approach doesn’t always yield the best results. It’s OK not to be OK, and acknowledging that things are tough right now does not mean you are a failure. It simply means that you have problems that you need to find solutions to. Don’t be too hard on yourself. Visit your doctor: It is essential to check your mental health and the physical symptoms associated with it.

Reach out and talk to someone: If you have access to a health professional, counsellor, or life coach, speak to them. If not, talk to someone in your circle who you can trust. Liaise with your creditors and people you owe money to: One of the worst things you can do is to avoid your creditors. This will only lead to further hounding by debt collectors and probably legal action. By avoiding friends and family you owe money to, you could seriously damage relationships that matter. Make an effort to know your rights: South Africans have rights as consumers and debtors through legislation within the Consumer Protection Act and the National Credit Act. Make the effort to become as financially informed as possible.

Focus on good health, gratitude and spirituality: Sometimes, we can become so overwhelmed by our problems that we don’t see the positive in our situation or acknowledge our options. Heighten your faith and spirituality, and focus on the blessings of good health, a roof over your head, food in your cupboards, friends, family, and income. Mental health issues can be as debilitating as physical ones. Here are some essential contact numbers if you find yourself in a dark space and struggling with your finances: Department of Social Development Substance Abuse Line 24-hour helpline

0800 12 13 14 SADAG (South African Depression and Anxiety Group) Suicide Crisis Line 0800 567 567