Hello everyone Hope you are all lekker.

When we think of summer, I always tend to think about December and sunny hot days you can spend at the beach, in a pool (if we are lucky enough to have one or know someone with a pool) or somewhere outdoors. The weather is lekker and all you wanna do is be outside, chilling and sipping away on a lekker ice-cold smoothie, crusher or have ice cream. Yes, that was the case, but the weather has me completely confused, as we had more rain in December than usual, and this month’s weather has been something else.

February has been a scorcher of note. We’ve tipped the hottest day mark this month and although I always enjoy the warmer weather, February’s hitte has me total overheating, moeg, uitgepit and somewhat miserable. Last week’s smoothie recipes helped cool us down and helped keep us hydrated, but this week I want to concentrate on light, easy foods that’s perfect for the super-hot days. I love having salads and veggie-loaded meals in summer - they are nutritious, packed with the good stuff and many times all you have to do is chop and mix.

It’s gou-gou kos - with little cooking time, not slaving in front of the stove is always a bonus and I am all here for it. Use these salads and veggies in your wraps and pitas or make an open sandwich or loaded veggie bowl. They look pretty, taste great and always hit the spot, especially on those hot days.

When making these kinds of meals, I’m always looking to add a cool-me-down dressing and for this nothing works better than a yoghurt dressing. You can add a serving of yoghurt on the side or add a generous drizzle on top. Serve the plain yoghurt as is or spice it up with grated cucumber to make a tzatziki or add chopped herbs or chilli and take your meals to the next level. Give it a try especially on a super-hot day, it’s very lekker.

Tuna Poke Bowl Ingredients ½ cup cooked rice

¼ cup chickpeas (tinned- drained) 1 carrot shredded carrots Chopped cucumber

Finely chopped spinach ½ tin tuna (drained) Spring onion

Soya sauce to taste Chilli flakes and pepper to taste Method

Place your rice an individual size bowl Top with all ingredients and season with pepper, chilli flakes and soya sauce Garnish with spring onion

Crunchy Green Bean, Chickpea and Beetroot Salad Crunchy Green Bean, Chickpea and Beetroot Salad Ingredients

500g green beans, trimmed and rinsed 2 tablespoons butter 1 tablespoon garlic and herb spice

Freshly cooked beetroot 1 tin chickpeas drained Green olives

Feta ¼ cup walnuts (optional) ¼ red pepper cubes

Fresh coriander Method In a dry pan, over a medium heat, toast your walnuts until slightly brown and set the nuts aside.

In the same pan stir fry the green beans in the butter and garlic and herb spice for five minutes until all the excess liquid has dried out completely. The beans should be cooked but still crunchy. Sprinkle some olive oil over the chickpeas and beets, coat well and grill or air fry on 200 degrees for 10-15 minutes (I packed them next to each other) To assemble

On a large platter or deep bowl Add the green beans and beets, add the olives, chickpeas and red pepper. Top with crumbled feta, toasted walnuts and chopped fresh coriander

Season with salt and pepper... For a fresh intense zesty flavour season with olive oil, fresh lemon juice and some freshly grated lemon zest.

Beef Koftas with flatbreads Beef Koftas with flatbreads Ingredients 500g beef

3 slices bread (soaked in milk) 1 egg 1 finely chopped onion

2 grated cloves garlic 1 heaped tablespoon garlic and ginger 1 green chilli chopped

1 heaped teaspoon cumin 1 teaspoon fennel 1 teaspoon coriander

1 teaspoon turmeric Roughly chopped coriander Roughly chopped parsley

Salt to taste Method Mix together all ingredients until well combined.

Take a tablespoon size of the mixture and roll into mini koftas Place on a tray lined with baking paper or in a foil tray. Bake on 200 degrees for 15-20 minutes.

Flat Bread Ingredients

2½ cups self-raising flour ½ teaspoon baking powder 1 cup double cream yogurt

2-3 tablespoons olive oil 1 tablespoons sesame seeds Olive oil for brushing on top before drying

Method Mix all ingredients together to make a soft dough. Rest the dough for ½ hour.

Divide into 12 palm size balls. Roll out and sprinkle over the sesame seeds Roll the seeds in the flatbread and brush with olive oil.

Fry in a dry hot pan until golden brown, flip and fry *Top with protein of your choice (see recipe for beef koftas and Schwarma Chicken) and veg of your choice… baby Spinach, shredded carrots, shredded red cabbage, green onion and herbs of your choice

Schwarma Chicken Ingredients 4-6 chicken fillets

1 teaspoon garlic flakes 2 heaped tablespoons chicken spice (I used 2 tablespoons Sprinkles Chicken Roast Savoury Spice)

1 teaspoon cumin 1 teaspoon paprika Method

Thinly slice the chicken breast in 3 slices (lengthwise) and season with the all the above spices Line a bread loaf pan with baking paper, start layering your chicken in the pan. Once done, press slightly and compress to flatten the chicken.

Bake on 180 degrees for 45 minutes. If you'd like it more grilled, pop the chicken loaf out of the tin and grill on a tray for 5-10 minutes. Allow to cool and slice and serve