Hello Everyone!

Hope you all are well and enjoying the somewhat cooler days we are having.

Just like the weather changes, so do the seasons and all the seasonal fruits we have available.

Today I am featuring stone fruit.

Peaches, plums and nectarines are juicy, tender, fleshy fruit that’s categorised as stone fruit because they all contain a hard pip in the centre.

Best when soft, juicy and ripe, these fruits can also be enjoyed in bakes, roasted or fresh in a salad, as a sauce on chicken or as a jam spread on bread.

They also come with immense health benefits as they are loaded with Vitamin C.

As we all know Vitamin C is essential to aid us in fighting colds and flu.

Although we have an abundance of stone fruit at the moment, they are only freshly available until March/April.

To maximise on its benefits, there are many ways to preserve stone fruit, in this way we have them available in the winter months when we need the extra Vitamin C boost.

One way of preserving this fruit is to slightly ripen them, slice them and individually freeze them on a tray and once frozen, bag them together ready to use.

These frozen fruits are perfect for smoothies or to spruce up your bakes in winter.

Swap the apples in your crumble with nectarines or peaches to give it a summer twist.

This week I am sharing some amazing recipes by Karen Hart and Juicy Delicious (www.juicydelicious.co.za or @juicydelicioussa).

For more recipes, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or my social media platforms @sprinklesandspicect or Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan.

Happy baking!

Love, Your Cooksister

Nectarine & Pistachio Jam Preserve

Recipe Credit by Karen Hart @juicydelicioussa

Makes about 5 jars of 250g each

Ingredients

1kg ripe yellow-flesh nectarines

3¾ cups granulated sugar

Freshly squeezed juice of 2 lemons

½ cup pistachio nuts, chopped

Method

First, peel the nectarines

Bring a large saucepan of water to the boil.

Meanwhile, cut a cross with a sharp knife in the base of each nectarine.

When the water is boiling, drop in the fruit, turn off the heat and leave for 3 – 4 minutes. Drain the nectarines and slip off the skins.

Dice the fruit and discard the stones.

Put the nectarine flesh, sugar and lemon juice into a large saucepan or preserving pan and bring the mixture slowly to the boil.

Cook it at full rolling boil for about 20 minutes, skimming of the scum that rises to the surface.

Stir in the nuts and simmer for a minute or two before testing for a set.

Ladle into hot, sterilised jars and seal.

Tip: You can use dessert peaches instead of nectarines in this recipe.

Spicy Chinese Plum Sauce

Recipe Credit by Karen Hart @juicydelicioussa

Makes 1 litre

Ingredients

2kg ripe plums (You can use plums of any colour for this recipe.)

5 – 6 medium sized onions, chopped

cloves from 1 head of garlic, peeled and chopped

20cm fresh ginger, peeled and chopped

1 cup soy sauce

4 cups apple cider vinegar

4 red chilies, deseeded and chopped

5 cups brown sugar

6-star anise, ground

Method

Cut the plums in half and remove the stones.

Put all the ingredients, except the sugar and star anise in a large saucepan or preserving pan.

Bring to the boil, cover and simmer for 20 minutes or until or the ingredients are very soft. Pass the ingredients through a sieve and return to the cleaned saucepan or preserving pan.

Add the sugar and star anise and bring back to the boil, stirring frequently to ensure that the sugar dissolves.

Simmer for an hour until the mixture is thick and creamy.

Pour the sauce into sterilized bottles and seal with vinegar-proof lids.

Peach & Raspberry Conserve

Recipe Credit by Karen Hart @juicydelicioussa

Makes about 3½ jars of 250g each

Ingredients

700g ripe dessert peaches, peeled, stoned and diced

1½ cups fresh raspberries

2 cups granulated sugar

Juice of 1 lemon

Method

Layer the fruit and sugar in a large glass bowl, cover with clingwrap and leave overnight at room temperature.

Put the fruit, sugar and lemon juice in a large saucepan or preserving pan and gently simmer for 20 minutes or until the fruit softens.

Turn up the heat and bring to a boil.

Boil for 20 minutes until it reaches setting point.

Remove the saucepan from the heat while you test for a set.

Ladle into warm sterilised jars and seal.

Store in a cool, dark place and refrigerate after opening.

Tip: This conserve goes perfectly with a really good vanilla ice cream or a plain sago pudding. It is a spectacular addition to a festive Pavlova.

Plum Jam

Recipe Credit by Karen Hart @juicydelicioussa

Makes about 7 jars of 250g each

Ingredients

1kg plums, halved and pitted

4¼ cups granulated sugar

4 Tbsp of lemon juice

Method

Put all the ingredients in a large glass bowl, cover with clingwrap and leave to stand overnight in a cool place.

The following day, prepare the jars first.

Wash them in warm, soapy water, rinse well and place in an oven pan, lined with a clean tea towel, in a preheated oven at 110ºC for 10 minutes.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool.

Put the plums, sugar and lemon juice in a large saucepan or preserving pan and bring to a boil over medium to high heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon.

Remove the scum that has formed on the surface.

Let the jam boil for about 20 minutes.

Using a small ladle, fill the prepared jars to the top with the jam, while it’s still hot.

Carefully wipe off any spills on the outside of the jars, then seal with airtight lids.

Leave to cool, then store in a dark, dry place.

Tip: Before you start cooking the jam, place a saucer in the freezer. When you want to test for a set after boiling the jam for 20 minutes, spoon a dollop of jam onto the cold saucer. Give it a few seconds. If you can draw your finger through it and it stays separated, your jam is ready.

Plum and Coriander Chutney

Recipe Credit by Karen Hart @juicydelicioussa

Makes 8 jars of 250g each

Ingredients

1 x 15cm cinnamon stick

2 Tbsp coriander seeds

1 tsp black peppercorn

2 kg red plums

2 large onions, chopped

5 garlic cloves, chopped

2 red chilies, deseeded and chopped

1 x 5cm piece of fresh ginger, grated

Zest and juice of 2 limes

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 cups red vinegar

2½ cups brown sugar

Method

Grind the cinnamon stick, coriander seeds and peppercorns in a spice mill or with a mortar and pestle until you have a fine powder.

Halve and stone the plums and roughly chop.

Put all the ingredients in a large saucepan or preserving pan and bring slowly to the boil, stirring often to dissolve the sugar.

Once the sugar has dissolved, simmer gently for an hour until the chutney is thick.

Stir frequently to prevent the chutney from sticking to the bottom and burning.

Once the chutney is reduced and thickened, turn off the heat and allow it to cool for about 20 minutes.

Ladle into sterilized jars and cover with vinegar-proof seals.

Store in a cool, dark place for at least a month before using.

Tip: This chutney is the perfect condiment to brighten up your cheese platter. It also goes very well with roasts.

Plum, Apple & Onion Relish

Recipe Credit by Karen Hart @juicydelicioussa

Makes about 5 jars of 250g each

Ingredients

5 plump garlic cloves

1 x 10cm piece of fresh ginger

2 green chilies, deseeded and chopped

1kg Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and chopped

5 – 6 medium sized onions, chopped

500g red plums, stoned and chopped

1½ cups apple cider vinegar

1½ cups granulated sugar

1 Tbsp salt

2 tsp chopped fresh sage

Method

Put all the ingredients, except the sage, in a large saucepan or preserving pan and bring to the boil.

Stir frequently until all the sugar has dissolved.

Bring to the boil, lower the heat and simmer for 40 – 60 minutes until it is reduced and thickened.

Stir in the sage and continue to simmer for another 5 minutes.

Ladle the relish into hot sterilised jars and cover with vinegar-proof seals.

Tip: This relish goes perfectly with cold meats and adds a splash of colour to any platter.

