So, after last week’s eggless bakes and the price of eggs and chicken continuing to rise due to the current Avian Flu crisis we are experiencing, this week we will focus on something a little different. Eggs and chicken are usually my go-to ingredients, especially if I need to cook something quickly, but since we are going easy on these ingredients, this week I am sharing some of my favourite meat-free recipes.

I always find, when in doubt, go back to what you know, and a big part of home food for me will always be vegetarian dishes. Coming from an Indian heritage I tend to enjoy a spicy veg dish with rice, roti or bread. I find it so flavourful and filling, that you do not even realise you are enjoying a meat free meal.

By including fresh vegetables in your daily diet, you are not only upping your fibre intake, but also benefiting from all the minerals and vitamins that come with it. Studies show that eating at least five different veggies per day has immense benefits for your health, and it aids in lowering the risks of many chronic illnesses and diseases. Although fresh is always best, if I cannot find a suitable fresh veg, then beans, pulses and grains or tinned beans always come in handy.

My go-to dishes are a lekker spicy masala beans or quick and spicy chickpeas and potato. It's economical, perfect to serve for lunch or supper and you will have a pot of food done in a matter of minutes! Make sure to grab a few tins of these two faves with your next shop, especially if they are on special.

Spicy Brinjals / Aubergines Ingredients

3 large brinjals / Aubergines 3 large cloves garlic *fresh* 6 green chillies

Olive oil Method Rinse the brinjal and make slits on either side but keeping the shape together.

Slice the garlic pods into thin slivers and slice the chillies in half. Stuff the brinjals with garlic and the slit chillies. Rub with oil and either grill over a gas flame, coals, or air fry for a half hour on 200 degrees, turning halfway. The skin should be charred and wrinkly.

Once cooled, peel off the skin and mash the garlic, chilli, and garlic to a thick pulp. Add salt to taste. In a pan, add two tablespoons butter or ghee, a teaspoon cumin (jeera seeds), two cloves sliced garlic, a dried red chilli, three curry leaves and ½ thinly sliced onion. Once the onion and garlic is golden brown, add the brinjal and cook until dry. Serve with Roti, naan, or as a side to dhal and rice.

Dhal Ingredients 2 cups chana dhal or red lentils

A pinch of bicarb A pinch of Hing ½ onion finely chopped

1 tomato finely chopped 1 tsp turmeric ¾ tsp fine coriander

½ tsp fine jeera Salt to taste Method

Rinse and soak the dhal, add a generous pinch of bicarb and top with boiling water and cover. Rest overnight or for at least one to two hours. Rinse the dhal and add the spices, tomato, ½ onion, salt, ¼ teaspoon of Hing, and mix well. *For the stove top Add the dhal, spices, and vegetables to a pot Top the pot with boiling water. Cook on a low heat, stirring occasionally for 50 to 60 minutes (top up water if needed) until the dhal is soft and mushy.

*For the Instant Pot Add the mixed dhal, spices and vegetables to the pot. Add two cups of boiling water, stir well and pressure cook on high for 24 minutes with Natural Pressure Release. For the Vagaar (tempering of spices to maximise flavour)

3 tablespoons Ghee or butter 7 Curry leaves ½ onion finely chopped

2 dried red chillies 3 garlic cloves roughly chopped ¾ tsp jeera seeds

Temper the above on a low heat until fragrant. Add to the dhal and mix well. Channa dhal is a thick and chunky dhal, we serve it with roti, but if you prefer a thinner dhal, add water and blend until your desired consistency. Veg Fried Rice

Ingredients 1 cup leftover basmati rice 1 medium onion chopped

4 cloves garlic chopped ½ green pepper chopped 2 large carrots julienne

1 cup shredded cabbage 1 heaped tablespoon Roast Chicken Savoury Spice or any chicken or stir fry spice 1-2 tablespoons teriyaki sauce

1 tablespoon sweet Indonesian soy 5 tablespoons butter Method

On a high heat, add the butter, then the onion, garlic, and pepper and stir fry until golden. Add the cabbage and carrot and stir fry for two to three minutes. Add the rice and sauces and mix until well coated. Give it a quick stir fry. Serve with garnish or spring onions, sesame seeds, and extra chilli (optional).

Veggie Bake Ingredients 2 x 500g bags pre-cut sweet potato and butternut

100 g baby spinach chopped 1 large onion 1 tin cream style corn

1 x 250ml fresh cream 1 tablespoons Sprinkles Roast Chicken Savoury Spice or cajun spice Salt and pepper to taste

Grated mozzarella cheese Method Steam the butternut and sweet potato in the bag or in a pot until soft.

Rinse drain and set aside. Slice the onion and roughly chop the baby spinach. In an oven safe dish, add half of the steamed butternut and sweet potato.

Top with the spinach and onion. In a separate bowl, mix the cream style corn, seasoning, and cream until well combined. Pour over the veg.

Top with the remaining butternut and sweet potato. Bake at 180 degrees for 45 minutes. Once the cream begins to bubble, add grated mozzarella and grill until the cheese melts.

Enjoy as is or serve as a side with roast chicken, steak, or chops. Potato and Chickpea Masala Ingredients

3 tablespoons butter 1 small onion finely chopped 5 curry leaves

3 cloves garlic sliced ½ tsp jeera seeds ½ tsp mustard seeds

¾ tsp dhania (fine coriander) 1 tsp jeera (fine cumin) 1 tsp tandoori

1 tsp Cajun spice 1 tsp turmeric 6 potatoes cubed

Salt to taste 2 tins chickpeas (drained) ¼ cup tamarind sauce

Freshly chopped coriander and green chillies for garnish. Method Peel and cut the potatoes into small cubes.

Add to a pot and top with cold water. Bring to a boil and then simmer for 10 minutes. The potato will be semi soft, strain, and set aside. In a separate pot, braise the onion in butter until golden brown, add the curry leaves, garlic, jeera seeds, mustard seeds, and red chilli.

Once the garlic turns brown and the seeds pop, add in the spices and braise for a few seconds, just until the spices become fragrant. Add in the potato and fry until all the potatoes are well coated. Add 1 cup water and simmer on a low heat.

If the potato is not semi soft and still slightly hard, add water to cover the potatoes. Once the potatoes are soft and the water has reduced, add the chicken peas and mix well. Simmer on a low heat for five minutes.