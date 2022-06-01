Hello Everyone Hope you all are well and warm. This week we feature one of my favourites, the burger.

You can make burgers using beef patties, chicken burgers, chicken fillet, leftover chops or even make your own burgers from scratch using beef or chicken mince. Swap the bun for two large brown mushrooms or omit the bun completely for a bunless burger. If you are vegan or vegetarian you have endless options too, as there are really amazing, tasty meat-free patty options out there.

We have burger night at least once a week and I really look forward to it as it gives me a break from cooking. I like to call it a self-service supper. I make sure the patties are ready and I chop up enough trimmings like lettuce, cucumber, tomato and cheese, so everyone can create their own epic burger. My favourite is having the roll toasted and if it’s a beef burger I love it with a lekker runny fried egg!

Next time you decide to have mense over and have a braai, instead of putting chops or chicken on the grill, try having a burger night. All you need are your patties or chicken fillet, rolls, onions, cucumber, tomato, lettuce and a lekker burger sauce and you have the best burger, straight off the fire. Go gourmet by adding fancy cheese, onion rings, jalapenos or even corn chips for a lekker nacho burger (see the recipe to the left).

On Saturday, 28 May, we celebrated World Burger Day and this week I share delicious burger recipes for you to enjoy. For more recipes, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram @sprinklesandspicect or on Facebook @ Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan. Happy cooking!

Love, Your Cooksister Recipes Nacho Beef Burgers

Recipe Credit Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect Ingredients 6 burger rolls

6 beef burger patties Lettuce Sliced Gherkins

Guacamole Salsa 6 slices cheese

1 large bag Dorito’s Ingredients for the salsa 1 large tomato

1 large onion ½ red pepper Fresh parsley

Lemon juice Salt and pepper to taste Method for the salsa

Chop up the tomato, red pepper, onion, and parsley. Add in a squeeze of lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Mix all allow to stand for 10 minutes. Ingredients for the guacamole

2 avos 4 tablespoons mayonnaise A squeeze of fresh lemon

Salt and pepper to taste Method for the guacamole Mix all ingredients together until smooth

Method for the burgers (to assemble) Slice and toast the buns and set aside. Fry the burgers for 5-6 minutes per side, on a high heat or until done.

Once the burgers are done, top with a slice of cheese and cover. Add the lettuce and gherkins on the bun, top with salsa, avo, the beef burger with cheese and Dorito’s, top with a sauce of your choice. Nacho Beef Burgers Chef Sharon Visagie’s Jalapeno & Cream Cheese Stuffed Beef Burgers

Recipe Credit by Capsicum Culinary Studio’s Durban campus. Ingredients 180g seeded and chopped jalapeno peppers

20g washed & chopped coriander leaves 50g finely chopped red onion 225g medium fat cream cheese

900g lean beef 8 fresh burger buns, split Lettuce and tomato slices to dress

Method In a bowl, stir together the jalapenos, red onion, coriander and cream cheese. Divide the ground beef into 16 portions and pat out each one to a 6mm thickness.

Spoon some of the cream cheese mixture onto the centre of 8 of the patties. Top with the remaining patties, pressing the edges together to seal. Pre-heat a grill pans on medium heat.

When hot, lightly oil the pan and cook for about 7 minutes on each side or until done to your liking, taking care not to press down on the burgers as they cook as this will make the cheese ooze out. Serve on freshly toasted buns with fresh lettuce and slices of tomato and a side of fries. Chef Sharon Visagie’s Jalapeno & Cream Cheese Stuffed Beef Burgers Lentil and mushroom burger in a mushroom bun

Recipe Credit by @thesouthafricanmushroomfarmersassociation Ingredients Burger Patty

400 g white button mushrooms 2 x 400 g tinned brown lentils, rinsed and drained ½ red onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, grated 1 tbsp smoked paprika ¼ cup flour

¼ cup breadcrumbs Olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste

Avocado salsa 1 large ripe tomato, diced (or use a handful of colourful cherry tomatoes) ½ red onion, diced

2 medium Avocadoes ½ fresh lemon juice ¼ cup fresh coriander leaves

freshly ground pink peppercorns, to taste salt to taste 8 large portobello mushrooms

2 large carrots, peeled & peeled further into ribbons 2 cups mixed lettuce Sesame seeds

Method For the patty Blitz mushrooms in a food processor until finely diced.

Add mushrooms to a hot pan with a drizzle of olive oil. Cook out all their water. Work in batches if necessary to not overcrowd the pan. Scrape mushrooms into a large bowl.

Add the lentils to the dry hot pan and toast them until dry. Add to the bowl of cooked mushrooms. In the same pan add a fresh drizzle of olive oil and cook the onion until soft.

Add the garlic and paprika and cook for a minute until fragrant. Add to the bowl of mushrooms and lentils. Add the flour, breadcrumbs and a good pinch of salt and pepper. Mix everything well together. Mash some of the mixture against the side of the bowl. Keeping some of the lentils whole and some more mashed gives the patty great texture.

Divide the mixture into 4. The patties will be around 180g each. Fry patties in a little drizzle of olive oil until golden brown on both sides. For the salsa

Place all ingredients in a medium bowl and lightly mash together. Season well. To build the burger

Place the 8 portobellos on a wire rack on top of a baking tray. Sprinkle with a little seasoning and roast for ± 7 minutes at 200˚C until tender. Lentil and mushroom burger in a mushroom bun Beef Koftas bunless burger

Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect Ingredients 8 beef

1 finely chopped onion 2 grated cloves garlic 1 heaped tablespoon garlic and ginger

1 green chilli chopped 1 heaped teaspoon cumin 1 teaspoon coriander

1 teaspoon turmeric Chopped coriander Chopped parsley

Salt to taste (I used a ½ teaspoon) Method Mix all ingredients until well combined.

Take a tablespoon size of the mixture and roll into mini koftas Place on a tray lined with baking paper or in a foil tray. Bake on 200 degrees for 15-20 minutes.

To assemble Serve on a bed of lettuce, shredded red cabbage and grilled brinjals. Top with yoghurt or sour cream

Beef Koftas bunless burger Beef Mince Dhania Burger Patty Recipe Credit Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect Ingredients

1kg ground beef (not lean) 1 egg 1 tsp salt

1 tsp white pepper ½ tsp garlic powder ½ cup chopped fresh coriander

1 green chilli finely chopped 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce Method

In a large bowl mix all the ingredients together by hand. Divide the mixture into 6 equal portions. Freeze for a half hour and fry the burgers for 5-6 minutes per side, on a high heat or until done.

Beef Mince Dhania Burger Patty Classic Beef Burgers Recipe Credit Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect Ingredients

6 burger rolls 6 beef burger patties 6 slices cheese

Lettuce Red pepper diced Sliced mushrooms

6 fried eggs (fried separately) Tomato sauce balls chutney

Method for the burgers (to assemble) Slice and toast the buns and set aside. Fry the eggs separately and set aside

Fry the burgers for 5-6 minutes per side, on a high heat or until done. Once the burgers are done, top with a slice of cheese and cover. Add the lettuce, red pepper, tomato sauce and balls chutney, the burger patty and cheese, mushroom and top with a fried egg.