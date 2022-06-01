Hello Everyone
Hope you all are well and warm. This week we feature one of my favourites, the burger.
You can make burgers using beef patties, chicken burgers, chicken fillet, leftover chops or even make your own burgers from scratch using beef or chicken mince.
Swap the bun for two large brown mushrooms or omit the bun completely for a bunless burger.
If you are vegan or vegetarian you have endless options too, as there are really amazing, tasty meat-free patty options out there.
We have burger night at least once a week and I really look forward to it as it gives me a break from cooking. I like to call it a self-service supper.
I make sure the patties are ready and I chop up enough trimmings like lettuce, cucumber, tomato and cheese, so everyone can create their own epic burger.
My favourite is having the roll toasted and if it’s a beef burger I love it with a lekker runny fried egg!
Next time you decide to have mense over and have a braai, instead of putting chops or chicken on the grill, try having a burger night.
All you need are your patties or chicken fillet, rolls, onions, cucumber, tomato, lettuce and a lekker burger sauce and you have the best burger, straight off the fire.
Go gourmet by adding fancy cheese, onion rings, jalapenos or even corn chips for a lekker nacho burger (see the recipe to the left).
On Saturday, 28 May, we celebrated World Burger Day and this week I share delicious burger recipes for you to enjoy.
Recipes
Nacho Beef Burgers
Recipe Credit Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect
Ingredients
6 burger rolls
6 beef burger patties
Lettuce
Sliced Gherkins
Guacamole
Salsa
6 slices cheese
1 large bag Dorito’s
Ingredients for the salsa
1 large tomato
1 large onion
½ red pepper
Fresh parsley
Lemon juice
Salt and pepper to taste
Method for the salsa
Chop up the tomato, red pepper, onion, and parsley.
Add in a squeeze of lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Mix all allow to stand for 10 minutes.
Ingredients for the guacamole
2 avos
4 tablespoons mayonnaise
A squeeze of fresh lemon
Salt and pepper to taste
Method for the guacamole
Mix all ingredients together until smooth
Method for the burgers (to assemble)
Slice and toast the buns and set aside.
Fry the burgers for 5-6 minutes per side, on a high heat or until done.
Once the burgers are done, top with a slice of cheese and cover.
Add the lettuce and gherkins on the bun, top with salsa, avo, the beef burger with cheese and Dorito’s, top with a sauce of your choice.
Chef Sharon Visagie’s Jalapeno & Cream Cheese Stuffed Beef Burgers
Recipe Credit by Capsicum Culinary Studio’s Durban campus.
Ingredients
180g seeded and chopped jalapeno peppers
20g washed & chopped coriander leaves
50g finely chopped red onion
225g medium fat cream cheese
900g lean beef
8 fresh burger buns, split
Lettuce and tomato slices to dress
Method
In a bowl, stir together the jalapenos, red onion, coriander and cream cheese.
Divide the ground beef into 16 portions and pat out each one to a 6mm thickness.
Spoon some of the cream cheese mixture onto the centre of 8 of the patties.
Top with the remaining patties, pressing the edges together to seal.
Pre-heat a grill pans on medium heat.
When hot, lightly oil the pan and cook for about 7 minutes on each side or until done to your liking, taking care not to press down on the burgers as they cook as this will make the cheese ooze out.
Serve on freshly toasted buns with fresh lettuce and slices of tomato and a side of fries.
Lentil and mushroom burger in a mushroom bun
Recipe Credit by @thesouthafricanmushroomfarmersassociation
Ingredients
Burger Patty
400 g white button mushrooms
2 x 400 g tinned brown lentils, rinsed and drained
½ red onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, grated
1 tbsp smoked paprika
¼ cup flour
¼ cup breadcrumbs
Olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
Avocado salsa
1 large ripe tomato, diced (or use a handful of colourful cherry tomatoes)
½ red onion, diced
2 medium Avocadoes
½ fresh lemon juice
¼ cup fresh coriander leaves
freshly ground pink peppercorns, to taste
salt to taste
8 large portobello mushrooms
2 large carrots, peeled & peeled further into ribbons
2 cups mixed lettuce
Sesame seeds
Method
For the patty
Blitz mushrooms in a food processor until finely diced.
Add mushrooms to a hot pan with a drizzle of olive oil.
Cook out all their water. Work in batches if necessary to not overcrowd the pan.
Scrape mushrooms into a large bowl.
Add the lentils to the dry hot pan and toast them until dry.
Add to the bowl of cooked mushrooms.
In the same pan add a fresh drizzle of olive oil and cook the onion until soft.
Add the garlic and paprika and cook for a minute until fragrant.
Add to the bowl of mushrooms and lentils.
Add the flour, breadcrumbs and a good pinch of salt and pepper. Mix everything well together. Mash some of the mixture against the side of the bowl. Keeping some of the lentils whole and some more mashed gives the patty great texture.
Divide the mixture into 4. The patties will be around 180g each.
Fry patties in a little drizzle of olive oil until golden brown on both sides.
For the salsa
Place all ingredients in a medium bowl and lightly mash together.
Season well.
To build the burger
Place the 8 portobellos on a wire rack on top of a baking tray.
Sprinkle with a little seasoning and roast for ± 7 minutes at 200˚C until tender.
Beef Koftas bunless burger
Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect
Ingredients
8 beef
1 finely chopped onion
2 grated cloves garlic
1 heaped tablespoon garlic and ginger
1 green chilli chopped
1 heaped teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon coriander
1 teaspoon turmeric
Chopped coriander
Chopped parsley
Salt to taste (I used a ½ teaspoon)
Method
Mix all ingredients until well combined.
Take a tablespoon size of the mixture and roll into mini koftas
Place on a tray lined with baking paper or in a foil tray.
Bake on 200 degrees for 15-20 minutes.
To assemble
Serve on a bed of lettuce, shredded red cabbage and grilled brinjals.
Top with yoghurt or sour cream
Beef Mince Dhania Burger Patty
Recipe Credit Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect
Ingredients
1kg ground beef (not lean)
1 egg
1 tsp salt
1 tsp white pepper
½ tsp garlic powder
½ cup chopped fresh coriander
1 green chilli finely chopped
1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
Method
In a large bowl mix all the ingredients together by hand.
Divide the mixture into 6 equal portions.
Freeze for a half hour and fry the burgers for 5-6 minutes per side, on a high heat or until done.
Classic Beef Burgers
Recipe Credit Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect
Ingredients
6 burger rolls
6 beef burger patties
6 slices cheese
Lettuce
Red pepper diced
Sliced mushrooms
6 fried eggs (fried separately)
Tomato sauce
balls chutney
Method for the burgers (to assemble)
Slice and toast the buns and set aside.
Fry the eggs separately and set aside
Fry the burgers for 5-6 minutes per side, on a high heat or until done.
Once the burgers are done, top with a slice of cheese and cover.
Add the lettuce, red pepper, tomato sauce and balls chutney, the burger patty and cheese, mushroom and top with a fried egg.