Hello Everyone! Can you feel the cold creeping in? Last week we had totally deurmekaar weather, it started off with sunny 29°C and by the end of the week, it was cold and rainy.

With the weather still making up its mind whether it wants to be autumn or winter, our bodies are just as confused trying to adjust to the new season. The allergies sneak in and so do the sniffles. As the mornings and evenings get colder, I find myself having the odd sneeze, or suddenly, a dry sore throat.

I wake up and head straight to the kitchen and put on the kettle to make something warm and soothing to ease my scratchy throat. Some mornings I start off with a cup of ginger tea, or warm water with lemon, honey and fresh ginger. I always stock up on ginger, lemon and oranges this time of year as they are packed with natural immune boosters that help keep all the nasty bugs at bay.

Ginger helps ease congestion, soothes a sore throat and has many other benefits including settling an upset tummy. Oranges are loaded with vitamin C. I remember my mom always used to have a plate of oranges cut in wedges waiting for us when we got home from school.

And she added a sprinkle of salt which enhances all the natural citrusy flavours. This week I am sharing recipes of immune booster drinks for you to enjoy. Keep warm and stay healthy.

And she added a sprinkle of salt which enhances all the natural citrusy flavours. This week I am sharing recipes of immune booster drinks for you to enjoy. Keep warm and stay healthy.

Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect Ingredients 5 large freshly squeezed oranges

1 large lemon sliced 1 large cinnamon stick 1 tsp cayenne Pepper

1 tsp turmeric 1 chunk ginger diced A dash of honey

Method On a stove top over a medium heat, add in the orange juice, lemon, cinnamon stick, pepper, turmeric, ginger and honey to a large saucepan or pot. Bring to a low boil, reduce heat, and allow to simmer for 10 minutes.

Strain and pour into a teapot. Enjoy warm. Apple Cider, Garlic and Turmeric Immune Booster

Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect Ingredients ¼ cup boiling water

2 large finely grated garlic cloves 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar 1 freshly squeezed large oranges

1 freshly squeezed large lemon 1 teaspoon finely grated ginger ¼ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon cayenne Pepper ¼ teaspoon turmeric A crack of fresh grinded black pepper

A dash of honey A pinch of salt Method

On a stove top over a medium heat, add all the ingredients to a large saucepan or pot. Bring to a low boil, reduce heat, and allow to simmer for 3 minutes. Strain and pour into a teapot. Enjoy warm.

Apple Cider, Garlic and Turmeric Immune Booster Turmeric Immune Boosting Tea Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect Ingredients

2 litres water 1 large lemon 1 thumb size ginger

½ thumb size turmeric ¼ teaspoon cayenne Pepper A crack of fresh grinded black pepper

A dash of honey A pinch of salt Method

Roughly chop the lemon, ginger, and turmeric, leaving the skin on. On a stove top over a medium heat, add the water, lemon, ginger, turmeric, cayenne pepper, salt and black pepper to a large saucepan or pot. Bring to a low boil, reduce the heat, and allow to simmer for 8 minutes.

Strain, pour into a teapot and add in the dash of honey. Enjoy warm. Turmeric Immune Boosting Tea Lemon and Rooibos Immune Booster

Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect Ingredients 1 litre water

4 rooibos tea bags 1 freshly squeezed large orange 1 freshly squeezed large lemon

1 tablespoon finely chopped ginger 1 large cinnamon stick A pinch of salt

A dash of honey Method On a stove top over a medium heat, add all the ingredients, except the honey to a large saucepan or pot.

Bring to a low boil, reduce the heat, and allow to simmer for 8 minutes. Strain, pour into a teapot and add the dash of honey. Enjoy warm.

Lemon and Rooibos Immune Booster Honey Ginger Lemon Tea Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect Ingredients

2 cup water ½ juice of fresh lemon 1 teaspoon honey

Half tsp piece fresh ginger Lemon grass leaves Method

On a stove top, in a tea pot bring all the ingredients to a boil and simmer for 2 minutes. Turn off the heat, allow to cool slightly, strain and enjoy warm. Honey Ginger Lemon Tea Turmeric Golden Milk

Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect Ingredients 1 -2 cups milk or almond milk

¼ tsp turmeric ½ tsp size piece ginger Crack of black pepper

Pinch fine cinnamon Honey Method

On a stove top, in a tea pot bring the milk, turmeric, ginger and spices (except the honey) to a boil and simmer for 5 minutes. Turn off the heat, allow to cool slightly, strain, add in the honey and enjoy warm. For a non-dairy option omit the milk and use almond or coconut milk.

Turmeric Golden Milk Orange and Peach Smoothie Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect Ingredients

1 cup double cream yoghurt ½ cup ice 2 ½ cups fresh pineapple

The juice of 3 oranges 3 large peaches, de stoned and cut into chunks 1 thumb size piece ginger peeled and chopped

A dash of lemon juice A dash of honey Method

Add the yoghurt, pineapple, oranges juice, peaches, ginger, lemon, honey, and ice to your blender. Blend on low speed until the mixture is smooth and creamy and enjoy. For a non-dairy option omit the yoghurt and add a non-dairy yoghurt substitute, almond or coconut milk or extra ice.