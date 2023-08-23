Hello everyone! Just as we thought we are heading into spring and welcoming the warmer days, winter reappeared with its icy cold, windy and rainy weather.

Whenever the skies are grey it makes me crave for soup. It’s like the Capetonian in me is on autopilot, and rain means soup weather. This time around I actually welcomed it with open arms, as this deurmekaar weather has almal taking turns having the sniffles or flu.

There’s nothing more comforting than a bowl of warm soup when you’re not lekker. It's light on the tummy yet filling, and it doesn’t take much effort to make either. Back in the day our moms had the soup on the stove from early morning, bubbling away for hours, warming up the house with its heat and smells.

Nowadays, things have evolved so much that a yummy chicken and corn soup takes under 20 minutes to make. We are now also spoiled for choice with the different types of soups and as a bonus, they are actually affordable and easy to prepare – perfect for the working peeps with little time on their hands. Use these recipes as a guide and chop and change if you have to. The best part about making soup is that any veggie works, and it’s the perfect way to use up all the leftover bietjies in the fridge.

Pumpkin and Chickpea Soup Ingredients

1 tin chickpeas (rinsed and drained) Roughly chopped up all the veggies below: 1 bag pumpkin cubes

1 onion 1 carrot 1 large, sweet potato

½ red pepper Handful celery and parsley 2 cloves garlic

1 cup fresh cream (added last) Crushed chillies for garnish Additional ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter 1 tsp brown sugar 1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp bbq or Cajun chicken spice 1 teaspoon white pepper Dash of nutmeg

1 cup fresh cream Method In a large pot over a medium heat, braise all your veg including ¾ tin chickpeas.

Add the butter, sugar and spices. Braise until all the veg is golden brown and caramelised to add extra flavour. Close the lid and turn down heat allowing the veg to steam for two minutes. Top the veg with boiling water and simmer until everything is soft.

Once soft, liquidise or use a stick blender and blend until smooth. Return to the pot and add the fresh cream. Simmer until it boils. Air fry or pan roast the remaining chickpeas.

Serve the soup by garnishing with chickpeas and a sprinkle of crushed chillies. Split Pea and Veg soup Ingredients

2 cups green dried split peas 1 cup soup mix 3 all spice

1 clove 1 tablespoon butter 5 carrots

2 large onion or 1 onion and 1 leek 1 large potato or turnip 1 small tomato

1 handful celery leaves 1 handful parsley Salt and pepper to taste

Thick veg soup powder (optional) Method Rinse the pulses well until the water runs clear.

Soak the pulses in boiling water and cover for at least an hour or overnight. Roughly chop or blend all the vegetables until fine and pulpy. In a large pot, add the pulses, veg and top the pot up with water. Bring to boil and cook on a medium to low heat stirring occasionally and topping up water if needed.

Boil for two hours until the soup thickens, and colour darkens. Season with salt and pepper and add a sachet thick veg soup powder for extra flavour (optional). For a chunky soup, leave as is but for a smoother soup, use a stick blender and blend until fine.

Butternut and Orange Soup Ingredients 1 large butternut (save some seeds)

1 large, sweet potato 1 large onion 1 large carrot carrots

1 garlic clove ½ green pepper Handful of celery and parsley

2 tablespoons butter 1 tablespoon brown sugar 1 tsp cinnamon

Zest of ½ orange ¼ cup orange juice 2 blocks chicken stock

Salt and pepper to taste. ½ cup fresh cream Method

Peel and roughly chop all the vegetables. In a large pot add the butter, vegetables, cinnamon and sugar and braise until all the veg is golden brown and caramelised. Close the lid and turn down heat allowing the veg to sweat for a minute.

Add the orange juice and zest, stock, salt, and pepper to taste and top with boiling water. Simmer until all veg is soft, once soft liquidise until smooth. Return to the pot and serve as is or add ½ cup fresh cream to garnish. Serve by with freshly toasted seeds and a sprinkle of fresh coriander.

Chicken and Veg Soup Ingredients 1 large onion

1 cup celery 1 cup parsley 1 leek

1 turnip 1 red pepper 2 green chillies

1 large clove garlic ½ thumb size piece ginger 1 tin cream style corn

1 thick veg soup 500ml water *Add all the above ingredients to a food processor or blender, and blend until fine and pulpy.

Additional ingredients: 2 tablespoons butter

3 chicken fillets (cubed) 1 tablespoon Cajun spice Salt and pepper to taste

1 punnet baby marrows sliced in chunks 1 punnet small baby button mushrooms (sliced) 2 carrots peeled and roughly chopped.

2 chicken stock blocks or 1 packet creamy chicken soup (optional Method In a large pot, add the butter, chicken and Cajun spice and braise until the chicken is well coated in spice.

Add in the mushrooms, marrows, carrots and fine veg and top with one to two litres of boiling water (depending on how thick you prefer your soup). Bring to a boil while stirring continuously. Once it boils, reduce the heat and simmer on a low heat for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Season with salt and pepper (omit salt if you are adding stock or soup powder). Chicken Noodle Soup Ingredients

3 chicken fillets (cut in cubes) 1 heaped tsp garlic and ginger 1 heaped tsp fine coriander (koljana)

1 heaped tsp fine cumin (jeera) 1 heaped tsp paprika 2 heaped tsp tandoori spice

1 tsp turmeric 1 tsp salt Dash of lemon juice

* marinade the above ingredients for at least a half hour Additional ingredients: 1 tablespoon oil

2 tablespoons butter 1 large onion thinly sliced. ½ tsp crushed chillies

3 cardamom pods 1 stick cinnamon 2 garlic cloves finely chopped.

2 grated tomatoes (must be grated) 1 tin coconut milk 1 tin coconut cream

Method In a large pot over a medium heat, braise the onion in the oil and butter. Add the chillies, whole spices and garlic.

Braise all the above until the onions are brown (like breyani onion). Once the onions are brown add your marinated chicken, tomatoes and a cup water. Reduce your heat, cover

with the lid and simmer for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes your chicken and spices should resemble thick pulpy paste. Add the coconut milk and cream.