Hallo mense. Hope you all lekker. So last week I was so excited to share all the rice inspired recipes with you that I almost missed a very important day on the foodie calendar.

Last Wednesday 16th October was World Food Day. This day is special as we celebrate food, flavours and cuisines from all around the world. Each country and continent has its own food culture and usually it’s based on what is easily available or grown in their specific land. For example, most of the Mediterranean cities have abundance supply of olives, olive oil, herbs, tomatoes and cucumbers and the freshness of these foods make up a big part of their cuisine, but if you look at Asia on the other hand, they have an abundance of rice fields and rice is a staple in all their meals. India on the other hand is known for their spices and did you know a basic curry masala differs from region to region in India, a simple garam masala recipe is adapted to maximise the benefits of the spice properties, in winter more body warming spices like cinnamon and ginger is used to keep the body temperature warm, whereas in summer spices like coriander, cumin cardamom and mint tends to keep the body temperature cooler in the summer months. Pretty cool hey!

Whenever I go traveling internationally I make sure I visit the local market (the one with all the fresh fruit, vegetables, fish and spices) it gives you a real feel of the foodie scene and culture and when I’m there I love picking up tips from the locals. I recently recreated an Afghani Kabuli pilau that I tasted in my travels. It is traditionally made with shanks but I made it with chicken. What is special about this dish is that it’s made with rice and caramelized carrots and sultanas or raisins. Its spicy, sweet and flavour dish that is a must try! (see the recipe below) enjoy this weeks recipes and happy cooking! For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website @ www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram, TikTok or Facebook @sprinklesandspicect or Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan.

Dutch Banana and Custard Dutch Pancake. Picture: supplied Dutch Banana and Custard Dutch Pancake Ingredients

3 eggs at room temperature ½ cup milk at room temperature 1 tablespoon vanilla essence

2 tablespoons sugar ½ cup flour 1 teaspoon custard powder

Pinch of salt 2 tablespoons soft butter 1 heaped tablespoon cinnamon sugar

(1 level tablespoon brown sugar + ¼ teaspoon fine cinnamon) 2 thinly sliced Bananas Method

Allow the eggs and milk to come to room temperature for at least an hour. Preheat the oven and skillet on 220 degrees for 10 minutes. In a blender, whizz together the eggs, milk, vanilla, sugar, flour, custard and salt until smooth and lump free.

Remove the skillet from the oven and add the butter. Allow to melt and sizzle. Once the butter is completely melted, add in the batter.

Sprinkle over the cinnamon sugar (do not stir, we need it to slightly caramelize the banana) Evenly drop in the sliced banana. At this stage, the butter will float to the top and the cooking process will start.

Return to the oven and bake on the bottom rack (away from the element) for exactly 15 minutes until golden brown. The sides will crisp and puff up completely. Remove from the oven, add a drizzle of honey and serve warm.

Indian Spinach Dhal. Picture: supplied Indian Spinach Dhal Ingredients For the dhal

¾ cup red lentils ¼ cup oil dhal 1 small, chopped onion

1 small, chopped tomato ½ tsp coriander ½ tsp cumin

1 tsp turmeric 1 tsp salt For the tempering

1 tablespoon butter 3 garlic cloves ½ tsp cumin seeds

¼ tsp yellow mustard seeds 1-2 dried red chillies Curry leaves

1 cup or handful finely chopped spinach Method Rinse the dhal/lentils and soak in boiling water overnight or for at least 2 hours.

In a large pot, add the onion, tomato and spices and 1½ litres water. Bring to boil and simmer on a low heat until most of the water has cooked dry (30-40 minutes) Add 1 teaspoon salt and use a stick blender to blend until smooth.

In a separate small pot, add the butter, garlic, seeds, chillies and curry leaves. Sauté for a minute, until the ghee melts, the seeds pop and the tips of the garlic turns golden brown. Add in the spinach and sauté for 1 minute.

Add the tempered spices and spinach to the dhal. Simmer until it boils, Garnish with fresh coriander and serve. Afghani Pilao. Picture: supplied Afghani Pilao

Ingredients 2 tablespoons butter 3 large carrot cut julienne/ matchsticks

1½ cups sultanas ¼ cup sugar 2 tablespoons butter

1 sliced onion 1 cinnamon stick 3 garlic cloves roughly chopped

3 cardamom pods 2 cloves 2 bay leaves

1kg chicken pieces 2 heaped tsp cumin (jeera) ¾ tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp white pepper 1 tablespoon garlic and ginger 2 heaped tsp Sprinkles and Spice Orange Pepper

4 chicken stock cubes 1 level tsp salt 4 cups soaked basmati rice

Method Add 2 tablespoons of butter to a large pan/ pot and add the carrots. Give it a stir and add in the sugar. Cook until most of the water evaporated, and the carrots are slightly caramelized. Add in the sultanas and stir until the sultanas swell and the butter begins to bubble. Removed from the pan and set aside. In the same pan, add 2 tablespoons butter and the sliced onion. Without stirring, allow the onions to get some colour and add the whole spices. Do not stir the onions but add the chicken in, skin side down first. Allow the chicken to brown and turn to brown the remaining side. (Don't stir)

Once the chicken is browned, add in the spices, garlic, and ginger and stir well. Allow to cook for 15-20 minutes until the chicken is done and cooked. Remove the chicken, leaving the onion and spices in the pan. Add in the stock, salt, 1 litre boiling water and the rice. Allow to cook until all the water has dried. Add the carrots and sultanas and mix well. Transfer the rice to an oven safe dish, and top with the chicken. Add in 2 cups boiling water, covered and steam in the oven for 45 minutes on 180 degrees.

Alternatively, you can add everything together and steam on the stove top for 30 minutes. Egyptian Phyllo Milk Pie. Picture: supplied Egyptian Phyllo Milk Pie Ingredients

1 x 500g box Phyllo Sheets 180g Butter 1 tin condensed milk

1 x 250ml fresh cream ¾ Tin ideal milk ¾ tsp fine Cardamom

½ tsp fine cinnamon 2 tablespoons vanilla essence Silvered Almonds

Edible dried rose petals Method Cut the butter into block and melt it in the microwave for 30-40 seconds.

Brush the bottom of a medium-sized rectangle dish with some of the butter. Take the phyllo sheets and fold them in a thick fan like shape (about 3-4 cm) so the sides reach just under the top rim of the dish. Repeat until you have used all the sheets, and they packed tightly in the dish. Brush the top very well with butter and pour over the remaining over. Once all the butter is in, brush it out evenly, getting into the corners. Transfer to the oven and bake on the lower rack of the oven, away from the element on 180 degrees for 20 -30 minutes, until the top of the pastry is golden brown. In a separate large bowl, add the condensed milk, fresh cream, ideal milk, cardamon, cinnamon, and vanilla essence. Mix until well combined. Once the phyllo is baked and is golden brown, remove from the oven and pour over all the milk mixture, while the pastry is hot. Sprinkle over the almonds and return to the oven for 15 minutes until the sides of the mixture starts to bubble and the pastry turns a deeper golden brown (keep an eye on it that it does not brown too quickly)

Once baked, sprinkle over the rose petals and allow it to cool. Serve warm or at room temperature. Turkish Falafels. Picture: supplied Turkish Falafels Ingredients

3 tins chickpeas (drained) 1 teaspoon cumin 1 teaspoon coriander

½ teaspoon black pepper 2 red chillies 1 red onion

1 cup fresh parsley 4 tablespoons Lemon juice 7 cloves of garlic

Salt to taste 3 tablespoons Chickpea flour (Chana flour or chilli bite mix)

Method In a food processor, blend together all the ingredients expect the chickpea flour. Once all ingredients are mixed to form a thick paste, add in the flour and 2 extra tablespoons finely chopped parsley.