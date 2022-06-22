Hello Everyone After the long weekend and all the lekker eats, this week we opt for something healthier.

When I think of healthier foods, I tend to immediately think of fruit and vegetables. Although vegans and vegetarians prefer and enjoy a daily meat-free lifestyle, “Meatless Monday” is practised by many meat eaters all around the world. Growing up in an Indian household, our family often enjoyed vegetarian meals and today I encourage it in my home too.

When offered something simple as a samoosa, I will choose hot potato samoosas over a chicken or mince samoosa any day. Daltjies or vegetable pakoras were our favourite tea-time snacks and dishes like dhal, veg curry, mixed veg breyani or even bean curry were made at least once a week. The aromas filled the kitchen and as the spices blend with veg and pulses, the natural flavour is enhanced, having everyone waiting impatiently for supper.

These veggie-based foods are so filling and nutritious, most times you don’t even miss the meat. Today we feature mushroom recipes courtesy from the South African Mushroom Farmers’ Association. The mushroom samsoosas and stuffed mushrooms recipes are my favourite, especially if you have left-over rice from the day before, make it go further by making a stuffed mushroom or pepper dish.

Next time you see mushrooms on special, be sure to grab an extra punnet, these recipes will have you sorted for a good few days. For more recipes, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram @sprinklesandspicect or on Facebook @ Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan. Happy Cooking

Love, Your Cooksister Mushroom Egg and Rice Bowl Ingredients

2 large eggs 500g mushrooms 1 tbsp garam masala

Olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste 200g rice

2 tbsp ghee (or 1 tbsp butter and 1 tbsp oil mixed) 1 tbsp mustard seeds 1 tbsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp curry powder (medium or hot, to taste) 3 bay leaves 1 onion, diced

2 tbsp fresh ginger, grated 4 cloves garlic, minced ½ lemon

Salt and pepper, to taste 1 bunch fresh parsley, chopped Lemon wedges, to serve

Method Boil the eggs for 8 minutes, and then plunge into ice water to stop the cooking. Peel and set aside for serving.

Cook the rice in salted water, drain and set aside. Preheat oven to 200˚C. Break mushrooms up into large chunks and place on a baking tray.

Drizzle mushrooms with olive oil and season with garam masala, salt, and pepper. Roast for 5-7 minutes until tender but still juicy. Heat ghee in a large saucepan and add the mustard and cumin seeds. Cook until fragrant and the mustard seeds start “popping.” Add the curry powder, bay leaves and onion and cook until the onion is tender. Add the ginger and garlic and cook for another few minutes.

Add in the rice and toss to coat well in all the spices and aromatics. Taste to adjust seasoning. Add the roasted mushrooms and toss. Squeeze over juice of half a lemon and dish onto a serving platter. Cut the eggs into quarters and place on top.

Sprinkle with parsley and serve. Stuffed Mushrooms Ingredients

To Make the Herb mayonnaise: 1 cup mixed herbs (basil, parsley, coriander & chives work very well) 2 spring onions, sliced

1 garlic clove ½ avocado Juice of 2 limes

2 tbsp olive oil Pinch of sea salt Other ingredients

4 large Portabella mushrooms 1 cup pearl barley 4 cups vegetable stock

200g Brussel sprouts, sliced in half ¼ baby red cabbage, thinly sliced ¼ cup fresh parsley, roughly chopped

Zest of 1 lemon Olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste

Method For the mayonnaise: Place all the ingredients in a blender.

Drizzle in a little cold water and blend until smooth. Keep in the fridge until serving. Method for remaining ingredients

Bring stock to a boil in a medium sized pot. Add the barley. Reduce heat to a low, steady simmer. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until chewy and tender, ±35 minutes. Drain and set aside.

Preheat the oven to 220˚C. Place a baking tray on the bottom level of the oven to preheat. Place a wire rack onto another baking tray.

Brush the portobellos with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to the wire rack. Bake for 5-7 minutes until tender.

Place the brussel sprouts in a bowl with a drizzle of olive oil and a pinch of salt. Toss to coat well. Carefully remove the preheated baking tray from the oven.

Arrange brussel sprouts cut side down on the baking tray. Roast them on the bottom of the oven until softened and lightly charred, ± 20 minutes. Toss the cooked barley with the cabbage, parsley, and lemon zest. Season to taste.

Fill the roasted portobellos with the barley mixture. Top with the charred brussel sprouts. Drizzle some mayonnaise over each stuffed mushroom and serve.

Mushroom Lasagne Ingredients Mushroom sauce

3 Tbsp olive oil 1 onion, finely diced 1 carrot, finely grated

1 stalk celery, finely diced 4 garlic cloves, finely minced 500g brown mushrooms finely diced

1 Tbsp dried Italian herbs 700ml tomato passata *250g lasagne sheets

*40g grated parmesan (optional) Béchamel sauce 1 litre milk

75g butter 75g flour Pinch of nutmeg

Salt and pepper, to taste 6 large portobello mushrooms, sliced Salt and pepper, to taste

Olive oil Fresh parsley, to serve Method

Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Add the lasagne sheets and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Drain and set aside in a single layer. Mushroom sauce Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring, until onion begins to brown and softens. Add carrot and celery and cook until tender. Add garlic and cook until fragrant.

Add the mushrooms to the pot and cook stirring occasionally, until liquid is released, and mushrooms are browned. Season well with salt, pepper, and Italian herbs. Pour in the tomato passata and bring to a simmer. Simmer until the sauce is thick.

Set aside. Béchamel Melt butter in a pan over medium heat. Add flour and whisk for a few minutes until the mixture smells like biscuits and is lightly golden. Very gradually pour the milk into the mixture and whisk constantly until smooth. Add nutmeg, season well, and simmer for 3-4 minutes until thickened. Set aside.

Fry off the large slices of portobellos on high heat in a drizzle of olive oil. Season lightly. Assembly Preheat oven to 200˚C.

To assemble the lasagne, spoon half the mushroom sauce into the baking dish, scatter with some slices of portobellos and spread with one third of bechamel. Cover with pasta sheets, then repeat with remaining mushroom mixture, more portobellos and one more third of the bechamel. Cover with more pasta sheets. Finish the lasagne with the final layer of bechamel and scatter with parmesan. Bake for 30 minutes until golden brown and bubbling. Remove from the oven and allow to rest for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

Mushroom Stuffed Red Peppers Ingredients 4 red bell peppers

½ cup dried cranberries or raisins or sultanas 1 cup hot rooibos tea 250g mushrooms, chopped

2 cups rice Zest of 1 lemon 1 tsp chilli flakes

¼ cup spring onions, sliced ¼ cup pecan nuts, lightly toasted (optional) ¼ cup parsley, roughly chopped

Olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste Method

Preheat oven to 180˚C. Slice the peppers in half and remove the seeds and white membrane. Drizzle with a little olive oil and rub both the inside and outside to coat them.

Arrange them upside down on a baking tray and bake for 15 minutes. Place the dried cranberries and the hot rooibos tea in a small bowl and leave until the cranberries are plump and soft. Discard the rooibos. Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a large frying pan.

Cook baby buttons cut side down until golden brown and just tender. Remove from the heat and place in a large bowl. To the bowl- add the cooked rice and the drained cranberries. Mix.

Fold in the lemon zest, chilli, spring onions, pecans, and parsley. Turn the peppers cut side up and fill with the rice and mushroom mixture. Return to the oven to heat everything through together and finish cooking the peppers until tender. Approximately 10 minutes.