Hello everyone

This weekend I had the privilege of shooting for the Proe TV show airing later this month.

To me, cooking for dear ones and sharing tips and skills with everyone warms my heart.

I went scratching in my fridge and got out a bietjie of alles, and put together a party platter gou gou.

Making a platter is the perfect way to clear out all the leftovers, especially at month end.

The star of the platter was my little beef kebabs that I made with a few burger patties (see recipe below).

To those of you who are familiar with the Proe Cooking Show on Cape Town TV, you know how special it is.

The Proe team consists of Abidah Dixon Mohamed, Mark Lashmar, Elsie Botes-Lashmar, Ebrahim Mohamed, and they feature various cooks from communities all around Kaapstad.

SPECIAL: Cape Town TV’s Proe crew

Abidah says: “I love outydse kosse like cabbage, wortels en ertjies, sny boontjies, sago food and kerrie.”

This community show gives our people the opportunity to showcase their talents and also aids in giving them self-confidence as a home cook.

It also offers a platform for small home-based businesses to reach a broader audience.

The multi-talented Abidah produces and presents her own cooking show, and is also a radio presenter and an actress.

Cooksisters: Farzana Kumandan and Abidah Dixon Mohamed

This grandmother from Elsies River is passionately and consistently involved in community upliftment and feeding projects.

This week I am sharing Abidah’s favourite recipes for you to enjoy.

To find out more about how to get involved or to help fund Proe, contact [email protected].

Happy Cooking

Love, Your Cooksister

Recipes

Stamp mielies and Boentjies Soup

Recipe Credit by Abidah Dixon Mohamed

Ingredients

2 Litres water

1 large onions

500grams stamp mielies

500grams sugar beans

2 tablespoons oil

Meat of your choice

2 Chilli beef cubes

1 packet chilli beef and green pepper soup

Salt & Pepper to taste

Method

Boil the stamp mielies, oil and onion in the water for half an hour on high.

Lower the heat, then add the sugar beans and cook until both beans are almost soft. Add the meat.

When the soup and meat are soft, make a water past with the chilli beef and green pepper soup.

Add it to the pot with 2 chilli beef cubes, salt, black and white pepper to taste.

Reduce the heat to low and let it simmer till its completely done and enjoy.

Stamp mielies and Boentjies Soup

Air fried Scones

Recipe Credit by Faiza Landers

Ingredients

2 cups flour

1 Tbsp baking powder

2 Tbsp sugar

60g butter

1 egg

125ml milk

Method

Mix the dry ingredients together, add and rub in the butter, resulting it to resemble bread crumbs.

Whisk the egg with the milk, and add it to the dry ingredients.

Mix until well combined.

Roll and press out with a cutter of your choice.

Brush with extra egg and air fry on a 180degrees for 9min or oven bake for 12 minutes

Air fried Scones

Oven Baked Snoek

Recipe Credit by Zerina Taliep

Ingredients

1 whole snoek cut into pieces

1 tablespoon Lemon pepper

Olive oil

2-3 sliced Onions

2-3 sliced Tomatoes

2-3 sliced Green peppers

*Home made Garlic Butter

Method

Clean, drain and cut the snoek then oil the fish with olive oil and sprinkle with some lemon pepper.

Add slices of onions, green peppers and tomatoes on top

Sprinkle with more lemon pepper then

cover it with foil and bake for 25 minutes

Remove the foil, add garlic butter and let the fish brown and serve

Ingredients for Zerina’s Garlic Butter

500gr soft Butter

2 Eggs

Fresh garlic to taste

2 Tbsp aromat

2 Tbsp thyme

2 Tbsp basil

2 Tbsp lemon juice

Finely chopped fresh parsley

Method for Zarina’s the Garlic Butter

Beat the 2 eggs into the butter and add a generous amount of fine fresh garlic to taste.

Beat until light and frothy. Add the aromat and herbs and beat well with an electric beater.

Add fresh chopped parsley your butter and mix well.

Use on rolls and bake until rolls are golden brown or add it savoury rice or on fried fish and seafood.

Oven Baked Snoek

Nachos

Recipe Credit by Saarah Majiet

Ingredients

2 Bags tortilla chips

1 Block grated cheese

1 Tomato

1 Red onion

1 Can of corn drained

2 Avocados

Handful coriander

3 Jalapeños

250ml Sour cream

Method

Add the tortilla chips in an oven safe dish, then add the grated cheese on top and pop it into the oven until the cheese is melts.

Chop up the onion and tomato then add it on top sparingly and half of your corn.

In a separate bowl add the avocados and mash it up with some salt, pepper and lime juice.

Add your Avo mixture to the middle of your nachos dish then sprinkle the chopped coriander, some lime juice, the jalapeño's and lastly squeeze over sour cream and enjoy!

Nachos

Quick Mince Kebabs

By Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect

Ingredients

4 plain beef patties

1 heaped ginger and garlic

1 large, big grated onion

1 teaspoon coriander

1 teaspoon cumin

2 chopped green chillies

½ cup finely chopped fresh parsley

½ cup finely chopped fresh coriander

Method

Mix all ingredients together by hand until well combined.

Make little kebab shapes and place on a baking tray, lined with baking paper and oven bake for 20 minutes on 180 degrees or air fry for 10-12 minutes for 180 degrees.

Quick Mince Kebabs

Smoked Chicken Wrap

Recipe Credit Holy Mouly

Ingredients for Tortilla Wrap

2 cups of cake flour

3 ¼ cup water

½ teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons olive oil

Method for Tortilla Wrap

Mix all ingredients together to form a soft dough

Knead for 10 to 12 minutes and split into 8 equal portions

Make balls, roll out and fry in a non-stick pan

Ingredients for the Filling

Handful of chopped lettuce leaves

Few strands of the thinly sliced red onion

Sliced green pepper

Cubed cucumber pieces

Pineapple pieces

Wedged cocktail tomatoes

3 to 4 slithers of Avo

Feta cheese

Sliced or cubed smoked chicken breast

Freshly squeezed lemon juice

Peri Peri Garlic Sauce

Method

Place the chopped lettuce leaves in centre of pan-fried wrap

Add peppers, tomato, cucumber, red onion, pineapple, sliced Avo to the wrap

Grind pinch of Himalayan Sea salt over ingredients and black peppercorns

Add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice over and sprinkle the feta cheese

Add sliced/cubed chicken and top with Peri Peri and Garlic Sauce Over

Smoked Chicken Wrap

Chicken wings

Recipe Credit by KitchenSaam

Ingredients

700g wings cut into wingless

A dash of olive oil or oil of choice

3 heaped teaspoons of your favourite chicken spice

Method

For the chicken spice, I use a combination of chicken braai, Portuguese, lemon and herb and garlic spice mix this in equal parts in jar and use as needed.

Coat and rub the wings and make sure everything is well coated.

Bake for 20-25 mins in your air fryer at 180 degrees

If you do not have an air fryer pack the winglets next to each other in a baking tray and bake in the oven for 30 minutes on 180 degrees.