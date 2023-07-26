Hello everyone! Hope you all are well and warm! If you visited any of the socials over the weekend then, I am sure you noticed the little bursts of pink everywhere!

Both kiddies and adults alike were all super excited for the release of the live action Barbie movie. For us groot mense, this fliek came with lots of nostalgia and the chance to revisit our childhood memories. Most theatres are set up with the cutest photo booths to take selfies, and if you are going to see the movie, best you grab your prettiest pink clothing and accessories to set the mood and channel your inner Barbie.

The latest Barbie craze is the perfect inspiration for your next birthday party or get together. When it comes to the food and snacks, pink is the theme and there are endless options without breaking your budget. Grab any pink sweeties, marshmallows or pink food colouring, and you’re off to a good start.

You can colour anything from cake and icing, to milkshakes and even popcorn. We all have that odd bottle of food colouring hiding in our cupboards, but if you can, try getting the gel colouring. The colours are brighter (electric pink is my fave) and it comes with a small dropper which means you use less, and it lasts forever. The best part about the gel is that your fingers stay clean!

This week I am sharing pink-themed recipes, but even if you’re not going to the movies, you can make pretty pink treats, grab your old Barbie movies and get your Barbie game on! For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website @ www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram or Facebook @sprinklesandspicect or Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan. Happy baking!

Love, your Cooksister Pink Coconut Ice Ingredients

3 ½ cups fine coconut 2 cups icing sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla essence

1 tin condensed milk Method Add the coconut and icing sugar to a large bowl. Mix until well combined.

Add in the condensed milk and vanilla essence and mix well until all the ingredients are well combined, and all the coconut is well coated. Mix into two separate bowls and add pink food colouring to the one and mix well. Add the white to a medium sized Pyrex dish and level the top with a back of a spoon.

Add the pink on top and even out. Allow to set and harden before cutting into squares. Pink coconut ice Pink Ice Cream Cups Ingredients

2 cups heavy cream 1 tin condensed milk Pink food colouring

2 tablespoons Rose syrup Method In a large bowl, mix the cream until soft peaks, add the condensed milk and stir with a spoon until well combined.

Add in the rose syrup and food colouring and mix until pink or fold in for a marble like ice cream. Transfer to an ice cream container and level out the top. Refrigerate overnight and serve with pink sprinkles.

Pink ice cream cups Pink Marble Cake Ingredients 250g soft butter or baking margarine

1 ½ cups castor sugar 4 eggs 2 tablespoon vanilla essence

3 cups flour 2 and 1/2 teaspoons baking powder 1 ½ cups milk

Pink food colouring Method In a bowl, sift the flour and baking powder.

In a separate large bowl whisk (with an electric beater or stand mixer) the butter and sugar until no sugar granules are visible and the batter is thick, light and creamy. Add the eggs and vanilla essence. Reduce to a low speed and gradually add and alternate the flour, baking powder and milk. Mix until smooth and lump free. Transfer to a large tray or rectangle baking dish (either grease sprayed or lined with baking paper).

Add in two drops of pink food colouring and swirl the batter around with a spoon to create a marble effect. Bake in a preheated oven on 180 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. For cupcakes, bake for 12 to 15 minutes.

Pink marble cake Pink Buttercream Icing Ingredients 250g soft butter or baking margarine (not melted)

4 cups sifted icing. 1 tablespoon vanilla essence 3 tablespoons milk

A few drops of pink food colouring Method In a large mixing bowl, whisk (electric hand beater) the butter until light and creamy.

Add the vanilla, icing sugar and milk and beat until smooth. Add in food colouring and mix until the colour is even. Spread an even layer over the cooled cake and top with sprinkles.

Pink buttercream icing (1) Pink Fudge Ingredients 450g milky bar chocolate broken into tiny pieces

1 tin condensed milk 1 packet strawberry pink wafer biscuits Pink food colouring

Method Crush the wafer biscuits and layer it as a base of a small rectangle Pyrex dish lined with baking paper. Add the broken milky bar to a large microwave safe bowl.

Add in the condensed milk and give it a quick stir. Microwave on high heat for 30 seconds. Remove and stir well then microwave for a further 20 seconds and stir well.

Pink fudge Return to the microwave for a final 20 seconds and stir until it’s smooth and thick. Allow to cool for five minutes and pour over the wafer biscuits. Add in two drops of food colouring, swirl the fudge with a spoon and smooth out the top.