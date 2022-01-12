We are coming to the end of the summer school holidays and many of us are already back at work, meaning our days are just a tad bit busier.

In the hustle and bustle of us finding our feet again, we still have little people to feed.

So today we are featuring quick and easy meals on a budget, using basic, simple ingredients we usually have on hand, like bread, egg or leftovers.

Make it last longer by doubling up the ingredients, saving you time and money.

Bread, rolls, tortilla’s and pitas are super easy to make, and you can prep a big batch beforehand.

They freeze well and it’s perfect for those leftover mince, chicken, and vienna smoortjies in the fridge.

You can fill or top them with pretty much anything.

This week we feature recipes by one of my favourites: Dilshad Parker, owner and founder of Hungry for Halaal.

Hungry for Halaal is an online platform that shares and reviews halaal recipes, restaurants, travel and related products and services all across South Africa.

For more info or recipes visit their website www.hungryforhalaal.co.za or find them on social media @hungryforhalaal.

Happy Cooking. Love, Your Cooksister

Recipes

Curried Egg Salad Pinwheels

Recipe and picture @hungryforhalaal

Ingredients

4 hard-boiled eggs

¼ cup raisins,

1 sliced stick celery

2-3 tablespoons mayonnaise

curry powder to taste

Bread slices

Method

Combine the chopped eggs, raisins, celery, mayonnaise and curry powder.

Trim the crust from a slice of bread and press to flatten.

Spread with a layer of egg salad, then roll and secure with a toothpick.

Curried Egg Salad Pinwheels. Pictures: @hungryforhalaal

Saucy Chicken Pitas or Wraps

Recipe and Pic Credit @hungryforhalaal

Ingredients

3 Chicken Breast fillets, cubed into chunks

2 tablespoons Olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon bbq spice

1 teaspoon tandoori spice

3 tablespoons mayo

Method

Coat chicken in spices, oil and lemon juice and marinate for 30 minutes.

Add a little more olive oil to a pan and cook chicken till done.

Add mayo and allow to become creamy and warm through.

Don’t cook it too long or it will split and become oily.

Warm pitas briefly in your toaster. This will puff them up.

Cut in half.

You can spread the inside of each pita with a little extra mayo.

Fill each pocket with mixed lettuce leaves, cucumber, tomato and the cooked chicken.

Saucy chicken pita

Flour Tortillas

Recipe and Pic Credit @hungryforhalaal

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

⅓ cup vegetable oil

1 cup warm water

Combine flour & salt in a medium-size bowl.

Method

Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and add the oil and water. Stir well until all dry ingredients are incorporated and the dough comes together and forms a shaggy ball.

Turn dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and knead for 1-2 minutes until nice and smooth.

Divide into 16 equal portions. Form each piece into a ball and flatten slightly with the palm of your hand. Cover with a clean kitchen towel or plastic sheet and allow to rest for at least 15 minutes.

Roll each dough piece into a circle, about 12-14 cm. Cook in flat pan on medium heat till pale brown spots appear. Do not allow them to become crisp.

Remove and stack. Keep under a cloth to keep them soft.

Spread some sour cream, leftover mince and cheese between two tortillas or fill with cheese, tomato and onions. Toast on a hot pan till crispy.

tortilla (1)

Savoury French Cheese Toast

Recipe and Pic Credit @hungryforhalaal

Ingredients

3 eggs beaten

1/3 cup milk

pinch of salt

pinch of pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground dhania / coriander

1/4 teaspoon ground jeera / cumin

1/4 teaspoon ground chilli powder

a few sprigs of fresh dhania/coriander leaves

6-7 slices bread (white or brown)

Method

Preferably use day old bread.

Beat everything (except bread) together in a flattish bowl that can fit a full slice of bread at a time.

Add a few leaves of the fresh dhania to the mix and stir it in. Dip one slice at a time turning to coat both sides. Put a small knob of butter into a hot non-stick pan and when melted pop in the toast. Fry till golden brown.

A really great spin on this is to sandwich 2 slices with grated cheese and a few onion slices and fry till the cheese is melted. Serve with some Sriracha sauce for an added kick.

Savoury French cheese toast

The Sweet French Toast

Recipe and Pic Credit @hungryforhalaal

Ingredients

3 eggs beaten

1/3 cup milk

pinch of salt

Chocolate spread

Method

Use about 6 to 7 slices of day old bread.

Spread 3 slices generously with chocolate spread and sandwich with a second slice.

Cut each sandwich into 3 sticks.

Beat eggs, milk and salt together in a bowl.

Dip one stick at a time turning to coat all sides.

Put a small knob of butter or ghee into a hot non stick pan and when melted pop in the toast.

Fry till golden brown on all sides.

You can dress this up with fresh cream and strawberries or any other fruit for a really pretty looking plate.

Here I’ve used cream cheese and Seville Orange marmalade.

The combination of orange and chocolate is always a winner for me.

sweet french toast

Pizza Scrolls

Recipe and Pic Credit @hungryforhalaal

Ingredients

1/2 small red pepper, chopped finely

100 g salami, chopped finely

1/2 cup cheese, grated

1/4 cup pizza sauce or tomato sauce and dried Italian herbs

2 sheets ready rolled puff pastry

Method

Preheat oven to 200c.

Combine the chopped capsicum, salami and cheese in bowl.

Spread the sauce onto each sheet of pastry, leaving a 2cm border along one side, and sprinkle the red pepper mixture over the top.

Roll up the pastry to enclose the filling (like a swiss roll), leaving the plain edge until last.

Brush the edge lightly with water and fold to seal.

Cut each roll into 1cm rounds (use serrated bread knife) and place on lined oven trays.

Bake for 20 min or until golden.

pizza scrolls

Easy 10-min rise Kitke Rolls

Recipe and Pic Credit @hungryforhalaal

Ingredients

5 cups flour

1pkt yeast

1.5 teaspoon salt

3 cooking/serving spoons oil

1 large egg

2 tablespoons honey

2-3 drops egg yellow food colouring (opt)

1 cup boiling water

1 cup milk

Method

Whisk together dry ingredients.

Make a well. Add oil, honey and egg and mix through lightly with a fork.

Mix milk, hot water and egg yellow (if using) and add to dry ingredients.

Mix together with a spoon to form a soft dough. Use a little extra flour if too soft.

Cover with a tea towel and allow to rest in the bowl for 10 minutes.

Divide into 20 balls.

Pull and roll each ball into a thick rope then coil it onto itself getting smaller at the top.

Brush with egg wash, sprinkle with sesame seeds and bake for 10 minutes at 220 degrees and a further 5 minutes at 180 degrees.

Fill with your favourite cold meats or leftovers.

kitke rolls

