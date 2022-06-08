Hello Everyone With winter, the days are shorter, and I find myself pressed for time, especially when it comes to cooking supper.

Quick foods always come to the rescue, like quick grills, roasts, fries or even smoortjies. Today I am featuring one of South Africa’s most loved and versatile tinned foods, chakalaka. Made up of a combination of spices and veg such as onions, tomatoes, carrots, peppers, beans or sometimes cabbage, this dish originated in the heart of our townships.

This spicy dish has strong flavours derived from Zulu, Dutch, Indian and English cuisine, and together they give us one of our most loved vegetable relishes. Legend has it that it was developed by miners – they’d put together some of the most common veg they had at home and mixed it together with tinned beans. They enjoyed this as is or with pap or bread.

If you want to make your stew, soups or smoortjies go further, add in a tin of chakalaka for a flavourful twist, it takes your dish to the next level and adds the perfect pop of colour to any plate. Traditional It’s also a perfect side with a traditional South African braai, so next time, instead of making fancy salads, grab a tin of chakalaka.

body.copy.three...: Once your fire starts to settle down, open the tin and place it directly on the coals. It’s soooo lekker and it just tastes different eaten straight off the coals. body.copy.three...: This week I am sharing some lekker Chakalaka inspired recipes courtesy of Rhodes Quality Foods. For more recipes, visit www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or my social media platforms on Instagram @sprinklesandspicect or on Facebook @ Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan.

Happy Cooking Love, Your Cooksister Chakalaka Cheese Straws

Ingredients 1 x 410g can Rhodes Quality Chakalaka Mild & Spicy 400g (2 cups) cheddar cheese grated

125ml (½ cup) butter, softened 220g (1¾ cups) cake flour 5ml (1 tsp) salt

Method Place the cheese and the butter into the bowl of an electric mixer and beat together. Add the Rhodes Quality Chakalaka Mild and Spicy and beat until the butter is well blended.

Add the flour ¼ cup at a time, beating well after each addition. The mixture should come together in a pliable dough, like a cookie. Place the mixture into a piping bag fitted with a star nozzle.

Pipe straight rows of the dough onto a baking tray that has been lined with baking paper. Bake the cheese straws in an oven that has been preheated to 180°C for 20 minutes or until golden and crisp. Remove to a wire cooling rack to cool.

* If you do not have a piping bag, lightly roll out the cheese straw dough on a well-floured surface and cut into even length sticks. Chakalaka Dip Ingredients

1 x 410 g can Rhodes Quality Chakalaka Mild & Spicy 1 x 250 g smooth plain cream cheese 45 ml (3 Tbsp) fresh coriander leaves

Method Pour the Rhodes Quality Chakalaka Mild & Spicy into a sieve. Allow any excess sauce to drip off and then spoon the vegetables into a food processor together with the cream cheese and the coriander leaves.

Blend until smooth. Refrigerate until serving. Serve on fresh bread, buns, crackers, vegetables

* Keep the excess Chakalaka Mild & Spicy sauce and use as a basting for meat or chicken on the braai. Chakalaka Potato & Bean Salad Ingredients

1 x 410g can Rhodes Quality Chakalaka Hot & Spicy 1 x 410g can Rhodes Quality Baked Beans 700g potatoes

125ml (½ cup) mayonnaise 125ml (½ cup) plain yoghurt 65ml (¼ cup) fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Method Place the potatoes in a saucepan of salted water and boil until tender. Drain and cool.

Peel and cut into even sized pieces. Pour the Rhodes Quality Chakalaka Hot & Spicy and the Rhodes Quality Baked Beans into a sieve. Allow any excess sauce to drip off and then spoon the vegetables into a large bowl.

Add the mayonnaise and the yoghurt and stir well. Add the potato pieces to the bowl and gently stir to mix. Sprinkle over the chopped coriander.

Refrigerate until serving. Fried Pap Balls with Chakalaka Ingredients

1 x 410g can Rhodes Quality Chakalaka Hot & Spicy 750ml (3 cups) water 15ml (1 tbsp) salt

120g (¾ cup) maize meal 30g (2 tbsp) butter 120g cheddar cheese, cut into blocks

Sunflower oil for frying 2 eggs, lightly whisked 250ml (1 cup) Southern Coating Extra Crispy Crumbs

Method Bring the water and the salt to a boil in a large saucepan. Add the maize meal and whisk until smooth.

Cook, stirring occasionally, over a low heat until thick and stiff. Add the butter and stir until melted. Let it cool off for a bit. Once the pap is cold, take even spoonfuls of the pap and form into balls around a block of cheese.

Dip the pap balls in the egg. Roll the balls in the Southern Coating Extra Crispy Crumbs, shaking off any excess. Half fill a medium saucepan with oil and bring to the heat.

Deep fry the pap balls until golden brown. Drain on a paper towel. Serve hot, dipping each ball into the Rhodes Quality Chakalaka of your choice.

Cauliflower florets & Chakalaka Mayonnaise Ingredients 2 cups (500ml) cauliflower florets

125ml (½ cup) all-purpose flour 1 egg, beaten 250ml (1 cup) Hinds Southern Coating Original

Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling 1 x 410g can Rhodes Chakalaka Hot and Spicy 125ml (½ cup) mayonnaise

Method Toss the cauliflower florets in the flour and shake off any excess. Dip the cauliflower in the egg and then toss in the Hinds Southern Coating until evenly coated and place in a single layer on a tray.

Drizzle with the olive oil. Preheat the air fryer to 190°C. Place the cauliflower florets in the basket in a single layer, slightly apart. Cook in batches if required.

Air fry for 10 minutes or until golden and crisp. Mix the Rhodes Quality Chakalaka Hot & Spicy and the mayonnaise until well blended. Serve hot with the chakalaka mayonnaise. Air Fryer Chakalaka Loaded Fries

Ingredients 1 x 250 g Macon or Spiced Beef 1 kg thick-cut frozen oven ready fries

1 x 410g can Rhodes Quality Chakalaka Mild & Spicy 250 ml (1 cup) grated Cheddar cheese Spring onions

Method Preheat the air fryer to 190°C. Place half the macon slices into the basket and air fry for 8 minutes until crisp and set aside.

Chop the macon into bits. Air fry the fries for 15-20 minutes, shaking the basket at intervals, until fries crisp and golden. Remove the fries from the basket.

On an appropriately sized air fryer-safe plate, place half of the fries. Add a layer of Rhodes Quality Chakalaka Mild & Spicy. Add a layer of macon, cheese and spring onions.