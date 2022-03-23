*Competition line closes on Thursday, 24 March at 7am.

Hello Everyone!

Next week, Muslims all around the world will welcome the month of fasting.

During Ramadaan we try to keep our meals light and many break their fast with a variety of savouries and a hearty bowl of soup.

Savouries are very convenient, as most of the prep work is done, packed and frozen before Ramadaan, ready to just be fried or baked before boeka time.

Iftar or boeka (the time we break our fast) is always welcomed with a lekker daltjie, pie or samoosa but to complete any savoury, you need a good dipping sauce.

This week we feature cook Ibtisaam Hendricks.

Due to the Covid pandemic, Ibtisaam’s employment was affected, and she needed to look for a new means of income to help aid her family financially, but also do something that can give her the opportunity to work from home and spend time with the kids.

SUCCESS: Ibtisaam with Kitchen Saam range. Picture supplied

In September 2020, the Kitchen Saam Pickles and Sauce range was born.

Her love for being in the kitchen inspired her business journey and what initially started with only two sauces, has grown to pickles, more sauces, savoury dips, braai sauce and even salad dressing.

All her products are handmade, with no added preservatives, and comes straight from her kitchen to yours.

To find out more about Kitchen Saam and Ibtisaam’s amazing sauce range, visit her website www.kitchensaam.co.za or on social media @kitchensaam

For more recipes, and baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms @sprinklesandspicect or Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan.

Happy Cooking.

Recipes

Spaghetti Cheese Balls

Recipe Credit Kitchen Saam

Ingredients

1 Cup cooked pasta of choice

½ cup chopped spring onion

½ cup chopped danya (fresh coriander)

1 cup grated cheese of choice

¼ tsp black pepper

1tsp Kitchen Saam red chilli pickle (use crushed chillies as a substitute)

Coating

1 cup flour

2 eggs

1 cup breadcrumbs

Method

Add the pasta, spring onion, danya, chilli and pepper to a food processor, and mix till well combined

Add to a bowl with grated cheese, and use your hand to mix till well combined and almost like a thick dough consistency

Use a tablespoon and roll into balls, coat in flour then egg then breadcrumbs

Let balls chill in freezer for 30mins before frying till golden brown drain excess oil on a paper towel

They can also be stored in Ziplock bags in the freezer once frozen for up to 3 months

Spaghetti Cheese Balls. Pictures supplied

Kreminatjies

Recipe Credit Kitchen Saam

Ingredients for the Dough

2 cups cake flour

1 cup self-rising flour

125g butter

½ tsp salt

Boiling water to mix

Method

Combine all dry ingredients then add just enough water to form dough mix with wooden spoon, till cool enough to touch knead to form soft dough and let rest for 20min.

Ingredients for the Filling

500g mince

1 finely chopped onion

1tsp Kitchen Saam Green chilli pickle (substitute with fresh green chill and 1 tsp garlic)

2tsp All in one masala

½ tsp turmeric

1tsp Koljana (fine coriander)

1tsp Jeera (fine cumin)

1tsp salt

Method

In a pan braise the onion with the chilli and spices, once the onion is soft, add the mince and salt. Mix and cook well until the mince is dry.

Roll out the dough nice and thin, cut circles with large pie cutter and fill with 1 tbsp cooled mince mixture. Fold over and use a fork to crimp the edges together.

Shallow fry in the pan until golden brown on both sides, drain the excess oil on a paper towel.

Kreminatjies

Daltjie with a twist

Recipe Credit Kitchen Saam

Ingredients

2 Cups Chana flour

1 cup self-rising flour

1 tsp salt

2 tsp whole jeera (cumin)

1 tsp barishap (fine fennel)

1tsp fine jeera (fine cumin)

1tsp fine koljana (fine coriander)

1tsp turmeric

2 tsp All in one masala

5 leaves chopped lettuce or spinach

1 cup chopped danya (fresh coriander)

1 finely chopped onion

2 potatoes cut in small cubes and par boiled

For the twist, add some cut Vienna/ chicken cubes/prawns

1 egg

3 tsp baking powder

Method

Mix all your dry ingredients together, then add your chopped vegetables. Mix well then add the egg and mix.

Add your twist of choice, this can also be omitted. Add just enough water to get thick batter consistency.

Add baking powder and mix well. Use an ice cream scoop and dip into hot oil before scooping batter into pot to fry, the batter leaves the spoon easier.

Add your baking powder just before frying for a nice light daltjie.

Fry on medium heat till golden brown, drain excess oil on a paper towel

Daltjie with a twist

Pot Stickers

Recipe Credit Kitchen Saam

Ingredients

250g mince

½ cup danya (fresh coriander)

2 spring onion

1/2tsp salt

1/2 tsp sugar

1tsp Kitchen Saam green chilli pickle (alternative crush chilli)

¼ tsp black pepper

Won ton wrappers available at spice shops

Method

Add mince, onion, danya, spices and sugar to food processor and mix till a dough consistency forms.

Take a won ton wrapper add 1 tsp filling. Wet the edges and fold points together and press to make almost like a pillow, you can also fold many ways if the filling is closed.

Heat your pan with a little oil, pack your wontons into the pan it will brown on 1 side when nice and crispy add ½ cup water into the pan and close with a lid, let the pot stickers steam until all the water is gone, the dough will look shiny and soft to the touch.

Pot Stickers

Sausage rolls

Recipe Credit Kitchen Saam

Ingredients

1 packet puff pastry

250g sausage

Method

Roll out puff pastry

Put sausage along the edge of pastry, roll pastry over the sausage to form roll cut along the pastry to remove excess, repeat till pastry is used up.

Cut your logs into pieces.

Brush with egg and bake in the oven on 180 till puffed and golden.

Sausage rolls

Mince Pie/ Samoosa Filling

Recipe Credit Kitchen Saam

Ingredients

300g mince

1tsp garlic

½ cup danya (fresh coriander)

½ cup finely chopped onion

1tsp koljana (fine coriander)

1tsp turmeric

1tsp barishap (fine fennel)

1tsp jeera (fine cumin)

2tsp All in one masala

1 cup grated cheese

Method

Braise onion, danya, spices and garlic till soft. Add mince and braise till cooked and dry. When cooled add the cheese and mix well.

Variation * Make a Half Moon

You will need Wonton wrappers, fill each wrapper with 1 tsp of the mince filling, wet the edges and fold over to form a triangle (half-moons shape)

Shallow fry in very little oil on each side till golden brown, drain excess oil on a paper towel.

Mince Pie/ Samoosa Filling

Potato Surprise

Recipe Credit Kitchen Saam

Ingredients

5 potatoes chopped and boiled till soft for mash

1 cup flour

2 eggs beaten

1 cup breadcrumbs

Method

Mash, add some milk to make a stiff mash, add 1tsp salt and add 2tblsp flour and mix till almost dough like, will be very wet. Put the mixture to cool completely in the fridge.

Oil your hands add 1 scoop of the mash in your hands flatten, add 1 tsp of the mince pie filling and close the mince using the mash, oiled hands will keep the dough from sticking.

Roll in flour, egg then breadcrumbs place in the freezer for 30 minutes before frying till golden brown drain excess oil on a paper towel.