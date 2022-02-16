Hello Everyone!

Today we are honouring everyone’s favourite, the yummy pancake, or pannekoek as we South Africans know it.

When pancakes are being made, magic fills the air.

The smell of warm sweetness fills up the home, and everyone makes their way to the kitchen to ask: “how long before the first one’s done?”

Made with eggs, sugar, butter and milk, this much-loved round treat varies in name, size and texture all around the world.

Some make it as a thin airy crepe and others prefer it thicker with a cake-like texture, aka the flapjack.

The pancake is so versatile it’s the perfect dessert but also makes a good breakfast.

Whether this treat is rolled or stacked up, pancakes can be made savoury or sweet.

Some of us also celebrate the “pannekoek tandjie”,that is when your baba cuts their first tooth, and the ouma asks “Waar is die pannekoek?”

My secret to creating the perfect pancake is firstly to separate the eggs and add the yolks in with wet ingredients.

The egg whites must be beaten separately (until it resembles soft fluffy clouds) and folded in the batter.

The second tip is to let the batter rest for at least 20 to 30 minutes.

This results in the softest, fluffiest, light pancake texture, it just melts in your mouth with every bite.

To store, let them cool, add some baking paper in between and pop them in the freezer.

This week I am sharing my favourite pancake and flapjack recipes for you to enjoy.

Happy Baking

Love, Your Cooksister

Recipes

Classic Crepe Pancakes

Recipe by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect

Ingredients

3 Eggs

85g Melted Butter

3 Level Tablespoons Sugar

1 ½ Cups milk

1 Cup flour

Pinch of salt

½ tsp baking powder

Method

Mix together all ingredients, in a glass bowl, until smooth and lump free.

Cover with cling wrap and refrigerate for at least a half hour.

Fry in a flat based pan that's been either grease sprayed or greased with a tsp melted butter.

Fry until golden on both sides and serve with your favourite toppings.

If you prefer a thicker pancake add extra flour until it's your desired thickness.

Classic Flapjack Pancake Recipe

Ingredients

2 cups flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp bicarb

A generous pinch of salt

2 tbsp sugar

1 ½ cups milk

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla essence

2 tablespoons butter

Method

Sift and mix together the dry ingredients in a large bowl

Mix together the wet ingredients in a separate bowl

Mix all ingredients together and allow to rest for a half hour.

fry 3 tablespoons of batter, on a low to medium heat in a grease sprayed pan 1 egg pan

once it starts to bubble, flip and fry the remaining side until golden.

Enjoy with your favourite toppings.

Custard and Berry Dutch Skillet Pancake

Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect

Ingredients

3 eggs at room temperature

½ cup milk at room temperature

1 tablespoon vanilla essence

2 tablespoon sugar

½ cup flour

1 teaspoon custard powder

Pinch of salt

2 tablespoons soft butter

1 heaped tablespoon cinnamon sugar

(1 level tablespoon brown sugar + ¼ teaspoon fine cinnamon)

Method

Allow the eggs and milk to come to room temperature for at least an hour.

Preheat the oven and skillet on 220 degrees for 10 minutes.

In a blender, whizz together the eggs, milk, vanilla, sugar, flour, custard and salt until smooth and lump free.

Remove the skillet from the oven and add the butter.

Allow to melt and sizzle.

Once the butter is completely melted add in the batter.

Sprinkle over the cinnamon sugar.

At this stage, the butter will float to the top and the cooking process will start.

Return to the oven and bake on the bottom rack (away from the element) for exactly 15 minutes until golden brown.

The sides will crisp and puff up completely.

Remove from the oven, add a drizzle of honey and serve warm.

Pancake Tray Bake

Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect

Ingredients

2 Eggs

3 Tablespoons sugar

3 Tablespoons soft butter

1 Cup Cake Flour

2 Teaspoon Baking Powder

1 Cup milk

1 Tablespoon Vanilla Essence

A pinch of salt

For the topping

Fruit of your choice

Cinnamon Sugar

Method

Mix all ingredients together until light fluffy, smooth and lump free.

Line a large rectangle baking tray with baking paper.

Add in your Flapjack mixture.

Top it with fruit of your choice.

Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar and bake in a preheated oven on 180degrees for 25-35 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Time depends on the thickness of your batter.

Savoury Pancakes

Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect

Ingredients

2 large eggs, beaten

500ml milk

oil, for frying

2 spinach leaves finally chopped

½ red pepper diced

100g smoked chicken diced

150g cheddar cheese, grated

A generous pinch of salt

Method

Mix together all ingredients, in a glass bowl, until smooth and lump free.

Cover with cling wrap and refrigerate for at least a half hour.

Fry in a flat based pan that's been either grease sprayed or greased with a tsp melted butter.

Fry until golden on both sides and serve with your favourite toppings.

If you prefer a thicker pancake add extra flour until it's your desired thickness.

Banana Pancakes (Flapjacks)

Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect

Ingredients

2 Cups Self Raising Flour

2 thinly sliced bananas

1 Cup Sugar

A generous pinch of salt

2 Eggs

4 Tablespoons Butter

1 Cup Milk

Method

Mix together all ingredients, in a glass bowl, until smooth and lump free.

Cover with cling wrap and refrigerate for at least a half hour.

Add in the bananas and stir.

fry 3 tablespoons of batter, on a low to medium heat in a grease sprayed pan 1 egg pan once it starts to bubble, flip and fry the remaining side until golden.

Enjoy with your favourite toppings.

