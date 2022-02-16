Hello Everyone!
Today we are honouring everyone’s favourite, the yummy pancake, or pannekoek as we South Africans know it.
When pancakes are being made, magic fills the air.
The smell of warm sweetness fills up the home, and everyone makes their way to the kitchen to ask: “how long before the first one’s done?”
Made with eggs, sugar, butter and milk, this much-loved round treat varies in name, size and texture all around the world.
Some make it as a thin airy crepe and others prefer it thicker with a cake-like texture, aka the flapjack.
The pancake is so versatile it’s the perfect dessert but also makes a good breakfast.
Whether this treat is rolled or stacked up, pancakes can be made savoury or sweet.
Some of us also celebrate the “pannekoek tandjie”,that is when your baba cuts their first tooth, and the ouma asks “Waar is die pannekoek?”
My secret to creating the perfect pancake is firstly to separate the eggs and add the yolks in with wet ingredients.
The egg whites must be beaten separately (until it resembles soft fluffy clouds) and folded in the batter.
The second tip is to let the batter rest for at least 20 to 30 minutes.
This results in the softest, fluffiest, light pancake texture, it just melts in your mouth with every bite.
To store, let them cool, add some baking paper in between and pop them in the freezer.
This week I am sharing my favourite pancake and flapjack recipes for you to enjoy.
Classic Crepe Pancakes
Recipe by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect
Ingredients
3 Eggs
85g Melted Butter
3 Level Tablespoons Sugar
1 ½ Cups milk
1 Cup flour
Pinch of salt
½ tsp baking powder
Method
Mix together all ingredients, in a glass bowl, until smooth and lump free.
Cover with cling wrap and refrigerate for at least a half hour.
Fry in a flat based pan that's been either grease sprayed or greased with a tsp melted butter.
Fry until golden on both sides and serve with your favourite toppings.
If you prefer a thicker pancake add extra flour until it's your desired thickness.
Classic Flapjack Pancake Recipe
Ingredients
2 cups flour
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp bicarb
A generous pinch of salt
2 tbsp sugar
1 ½ cups milk
2 large eggs
1 tablespoon vanilla essence
2 tablespoons butter
Method
Sift and mix together the dry ingredients in a large bowl
Mix together the wet ingredients in a separate bowl
Mix all ingredients together and allow to rest for a half hour.
fry 3 tablespoons of batter, on a low to medium heat in a grease sprayed pan 1 egg pan
once it starts to bubble, flip and fry the remaining side until golden.
Enjoy with your favourite toppings.
Custard and Berry Dutch Skillet Pancake
Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect
Ingredients
3 eggs at room temperature
½ cup milk at room temperature
1 tablespoon vanilla essence
2 tablespoon sugar
½ cup flour
1 teaspoon custard powder
Pinch of salt
2 tablespoons soft butter
1 heaped tablespoon cinnamon sugar
(1 level tablespoon brown sugar + ¼ teaspoon fine cinnamon)
Method
Allow the eggs and milk to come to room temperature for at least an hour.
Preheat the oven and skillet on 220 degrees for 10 minutes.
In a blender, whizz together the eggs, milk, vanilla, sugar, flour, custard and salt until smooth and lump free.
Remove the skillet from the oven and add the butter.
Allow to melt and sizzle.
Once the butter is completely melted add in the batter.
Sprinkle over the cinnamon sugar.
At this stage, the butter will float to the top and the cooking process will start.
Return to the oven and bake on the bottom rack (away from the element) for exactly 15 minutes until golden brown.
The sides will crisp and puff up completely.
Remove from the oven, add a drizzle of honey and serve warm.
Pancake Tray Bake
Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect
Ingredients
2 Eggs
3 Tablespoons sugar
3 Tablespoons soft butter
1 Cup Cake Flour
2 Teaspoon Baking Powder
1 Cup milk
1 Tablespoon Vanilla Essence
A pinch of salt
For the topping
Fruit of your choice
Cinnamon Sugar
Method
Mix all ingredients together until light fluffy, smooth and lump free.
Line a large rectangle baking tray with baking paper.
Add in your Flapjack mixture.
Top it with fruit of your choice.
Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar and bake in a preheated oven on 180degrees for 25-35 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Time depends on the thickness of your batter.
Savoury Pancakes
Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect
Ingredients
2 large eggs, beaten
500ml milk
oil, for frying
2 spinach leaves finally chopped
½ red pepper diced
100g smoked chicken diced
150g cheddar cheese, grated
A generous pinch of salt
Method
Mix together all ingredients, in a glass bowl, until smooth and lump free.
Cover with cling wrap and refrigerate for at least a half hour.
Fry in a flat based pan that's been either grease sprayed or greased with a tsp melted butter.
Fry until golden on both sides and serve with your favourite toppings.
If you prefer a thicker pancake add extra flour until it's your desired thickness.
Banana Pancakes (Flapjacks)
Recipe Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect
Ingredients
2 Cups Self Raising Flour
2 thinly sliced bananas
1 Cup Sugar
A generous pinch of salt
2 Eggs
4 Tablespoons Butter
1 Cup Milk
Method
Mix together all ingredients, in a glass bowl, until smooth and lump free.
Cover with cling wrap and refrigerate for at least a half hour.
Add in the bananas and stir.
fry 3 tablespoons of batter, on a low to medium heat in a grease sprayed pan 1 egg pan once it starts to bubble, flip and fry the remaining side until golden.
Enjoy with your favourite toppings.