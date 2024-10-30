Hello mense Yoh does the weather just not have us totally deurmekaar?

I know I start off with the weather often, but that is only because the weather plays such an important role in what we eat. Did you know studies actually found that environmental factors play a huge role in the food we buy, prepare and eat. Warmer weather has us looking for fruits to cool down, that’s why ice drinks, smoothies and salads or grills, which can also be served cold, are always more popular in summer.

It’s all about keeping the body temperatures down and we tend to drink more liquids, eat lighter meals and eat less altogether. Colder weather, on the other hand, creates more biological changes that make us want to munch more. When the temperature drops, it's natural to crave comfort foods that provide us warmth.

Studies also say that often, the foods we choose in the winter months are higher in sugar and fats than we would otherwise consume. Last week the weather was so hot, I felt like topping up on ice cream and ice lollies and heading off to the beach. The week ended off on a windy note, and my allergies kicked in.

This week started off with rain and wind, making me lus for comfort foods. So, I decided to do just that for my column. But stry tog, it’s never too hot or too cold to enjoy the classics such as peas and carrot bredie, beef curry, bunny chow and a lekker hearty chicken pie.

I always add mushrooms and broccoli to my chicken pie, so I can bulk up on the veggies. And you can use the same pie filling and my mushroom soup to create a lekker creamy pasta and save some time in front of the stove. Enjoy this week’s recipes and cook lekker!

Ingredients 500g chicken fillets cubed 2 tablespoons butter

1 onion finely chopped 1 tablespoon garlic and ginger 1 teaspoon ground cumin (jeera)

½ teaspoon fine coriander (dhania) 1 teaspoon fine fennel (barishap) 1 teaspoon tandoori masala

1 turmeric 2 grated tomatoes 1 tin butter beans (drained)

Method In a medium pot, on a stove top, braise the onion in butter. Once translucent, add the chicken, garlic, ginger, and spices and braise until lightly browned.

Add in the tomato and 2 cups of water and simmer for 10 minutes, until the chicken is cooked. Next add in the beans, add salt to taste, stir and simmer on a low heat for 5 minutes. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander.

Fill a half or quarter unsliced bread to make bunny chows. Chicken Pot Pie. Picture: supplied Chicken Pot Pie Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter 1 large onion 2 garlic cloves finely chopped

2 green chillies chopped 6 large chicken fillets cubed 2 punnets mushrooms

2 tablespoons Sprinkles and Spice Orange Pepper Spice or any Roast Chicken Spice 1 broccoli head chopped into florets 1 litre milk

2 x Knorr Chicken ala King Puff pastry Method

In a large pot, add the butter, onion, garlic, and chilli. Braise until golden brown. Add in the chicken, mushrooms, spices, and braise until brown.

Once the chicken is cooked and all the excess water has dried. Add in the broccoli, milk, and Knorr Chicken ala king powder. Stir until it boils, and the sauce has thickened.

Allow to cool completely and transfer to individual pie dishes and top with pastry. Egg wash the pastry, and bake on 180 degrees for 25-35 minutes or until golden brown. Peas, Carrots and Green Bean Bredie. Picture: supplied Peas, Carrots and Green Bean Bredie

Ingredients 1kg meaty beef pieces (with bone for extra flavour) 4 tablespoons butter

2 large onions finely chopped 1 dried red chilli 3 Allspice

Salt and Pepper to taste 2 tablespoons sugar 5 potatoes cut in half

2 large, grated tomatoes 3 large carrots (julienne) ½ cup peas

Method Braise the onions in butter until golden brown. Add the meat, sugar and spices and brown on a medium heat for 15 minutes (do not add water) until completely brown and the spices start sticking to the base of the pot.

Cover the meat with boiling water and cook on a medium heat, covered for 30 minutes. Add in the potatoes, tomatoes and salt to taste and cook for 10 minutes. Add in the peas, carrots, half to one cup of water and simmer for 15 minutes or until the potato is soft.

Serve with white fluffy rice. Beef Curry. Picture: supplied Beef Curry Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter 2 tablespoons oil 2 large onions finely chopped

500g -1kg bone beef pieces 1 heaped tablespoon garlic and ginger 1 tsp garlic

2 red dried chillies 3 tablespoons any curry powder of your choice 1 tablespoon Orange Pepper

4 grated tomatoes Water Salt to taste

Method In a large pot on a stove top, add the butter, oil and onions and braise until golden brown. Add in the beef and brown the meat.

Add in the garlic and ginger, garlic, chillies and braise for a few minutes. Add in the spices and ¼ cup water. Once the meat is evenly coated with the spices, add in the tomato and 3 cups of water.

Simmer on a medium heat for 1 hour, stirring occasionally and topping up water as needed. Once the beef is tender, add salt to taste, freshly chopped coriander and serve. Serve with roti, roast potatoes, slaai or braised veg and atchar.

Mushroom Soup. Picture: supplied Mushroom Soup Ingredients 3 Tablespoons Butter

1 small finely chopped onion 1 finely chopped green chilli 1 tsp garlic

3 tablespoons butter 2 chicken fillets cubed 1 punnet mushrooms

½ cup parsley 800 ml milk 1 ideal milk

1 mushroom soup Method In a blender, blend the soup powder, the milk, mushrooms and parsley.

In a pot braise the onion, chilli, garlic and chicken in butter. Once the chicken is golden brown add the mushroom, milk, parsley and soup blend. Add in your ideal milk and simmer, stirring continuously until it boils.