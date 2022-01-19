It’s back-to-school week!

This is always the most deurmekaar week in January for me because we struggle to get over the relaxed mode of the summer holidays and get back into the routine of work and school.

Our kids are excited to see their friends, and of course there are the little ones who look forward to starting school for the very first time.

To add to the excitement, let them join in on the fun by choosing their own lunch boxes, and I also find that for the little ones, cutting out their sandwiches with cookie cutters is a winner.

Little flower or star-shaped sandwiches bring so much joy to them and are the cutest ever!

For me, early mornings are always rushed and if your little sweethearts are anything like mine, whenever they get asked what they would like for lunch I get the “anything, mommy” or “I don’t know, mommy”.

Thinking back to my school days, my favourite was always the classic peanut butter and jam sandwich, so when I make it for my kids I’m very happy because I pack in an extra one for my breakfast.

I always find packing or prepping lunch the night before works so much better, because I always seem to run out of time in the morning.

This week I share some prep tips and yummy lunchbox recipes with you.

And I always add a little note to the lunchbox wishing my kids good luck on their first day.

Here is wishing all your sweetie pies all the best for the year ahead.

Love your Cooksister

Back to school prep

*Always try to prep or plan the night before (time just goes so quickly in the morning)

*Keep it easy, quick to eat and simple (sometimes all they want to do is play, lunch is the least of their worries)

*Keep it nutritious, choose healthier options like brown instead of white carbs

*Cut down the sugar

*Add cucumber and Carrot sticks

*Add fresh fruit, berries, naartjies, grapes, bananas and apples

*Nuts make a great snack

*Remind them to drink lots of water and stay hydrated, even if you semi freeze half the night before

*No need for a fancy division lunch box, use paper cup holders to divide your snacks

*Use crackers, rice cakes, bread, pitas, wraps, roti, pizzas, mini rolls or crossaints as your base

*Use Spreads or cheese, jam, peanut butter or humus, these are great options

*Protein Fillers such as polony, pastrami, spiced beef, tuna, smoked chicken, boiled egg and even leftovers from last night's supper

*Fish fingers or chicken strips

*Add a note

Recipes

Chicken Filling Sandwiches, Rolls, Pitas or Wraps

Recipe and Pic Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter

6 chicken fillets cubed

1 tablespoon Portuguese spice

¼ cup water

½ cup mayo

½ cup Portuguese Garlic mild peri peri sauce

Method

Braise the chicken fillets and Portuguese Spice in the butter until golden brown

Once brown add half cup water and simmer until the water has reduced

Add in the mayo and the sauce.

Once the sauce has thickened but is still saucy turn off the heat and allow to cool.

Once cool add in a ¼ finely diced cucumber and a ¼ cup grated cheese.

Chicken Filling Sandwiches, Rolls, Pitas or Wraps

Savoury Muffins

Recipe and Pic Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect

Ingredients

2 cups self-raising flour

1 tablespoon aromat

1 cup milk

4 tablespoons mayo

¼ cup cheese

¼ cup cold meats or left-over chicken

Method

Mix all ingredients together and spoon into muffin cups

Bake on 180 degrees for 12-15minutes

Savoury Muffins

Mini Pizzas

Recipe and Pic Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect

Ingredients

4 cups cake flour

1 packet instant yeast (purple)

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

¼ cup Olive oil

320ml warm water

Method

In a mixer, mix all the dry ingredients.

Add the water and mix with the dough hook attachment until the dough comes together.

Add in the olive oil and mix until a soft, sticky dough is formed.

Lightly oil your hands and divide the dough into 4 equal sized balls.

Cover with cling and allow to rest for at least a half hour

After a half hour the dough won't rise much but it will be easier to work with.

Thinly roll out the 4 balls (on parchment paper) to make mini size pizza bases, on a lightly floured surface.

The thinner the base, the crisper the pizza.

Top with your pizza with a base of either pizza sauce, garlic butter or cream cheese, add grated mozzarella and your favourite toppings.

Note this is a super thin base, so add cheese first then your toppings (do not over crowd or add too many toppings, the base won't hold it)

Preheat the oven tray on 220-230 degrees for at least 10 minutes. (It must be hot)

Add in the pizza on baking paper and reduce heat to 200 degrees.

Bake for 6-8 minutes until the pizza is crisp and the cheese is melted.

**Quick Pizza Sauce**

½ can tomato puree

¼ cup tomato sauce

¼ cup sweet chilli sauce

½ tsp garlic flakes

1 heaped tsp mixed herbs

Pinch of salt

Either heat all the above slightly or mix as is. Spread 2-3 tablespoons on the base of each pizza.

Mini Pizzas

Egg Cuppies

Recipe and Pic Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect

Ingredients

4 large eggs

2 tablespoons milk or cream or almond milk

Salt and pepper, to taste

Danya or chilli chutney (if you like a bite)

Fillings of your choice

I used:

3 tablespoons finely chopped spinach

2 baby tomatoes diced

2 mushrooms

1 spring onion

1 tablespoon feta

2 tablespoons cheddar cheese

½ slice pastrami/smoked chicken

A dash of paprika or parsley for garnish

Method

Double spray pan muffin tray or foil cups (without the holes)

Add in the fillings of your choice

Whisk together the eggs, milk, salt, and pepper

Pour the eggs in ¾ way full.

Garnish with parsley or paprika and bake in a preheated oven on 180 degrees for 12-15 minutes

Egg Cuppies

Cranberry and Oat Crunchies (lunch box treat)

Recipe and Pic Credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect

Ingredients

Dry Ingredients

500g Oats

2 Cups Flour

2 Cups Brown Sugar

1 Cup Coconut

1 Cup Cranberries

¼ teaspoon salt

Wet Ingredients

500g Butter

½ cup Golden Syrup

2 level teaspoons bicarb

Method

In a large bowl mix together your dry ingredients and set aside.

In a heavy based pot over a medium heat melt your butter. Once the butter has almost melted, add your golden syrup. Stir continuously until the butter and syrup thickens slightly and starts to bubble.

Remove from the heat and stir in your bicarb, allowing it to foam up instantly.

Add this mixture to your dry ingredients, ensuring you coat all your dry ingredients with the syrup.

Transfer to a big black oven tray. Press flat with the back of a spoon and bake on 170 degrees for 30-35 minutes until its golden brown.

When removing from the oven, they will be slightly soft, carefully cut your squares lines, but leave it in the tray.

Return to the warm (turned off) oven with the door slightly open. Allow to cool and crisp and crunch up.

Cranberry and Oat Crunchies (lunch box treat)

[email protected] | https://sprinklesandspice.co.za/