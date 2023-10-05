Hello everyone! Happy October and happy school holidays!

Although it’s lekker busy with the kiddies being home, I’m kinda enjoying the chilled mornings. There is no deurmekaar school rush and instead of getting to my coffee when it’s cold, I get to enjoy it while it’s hot. Can you imagine your morning without coffee? It’s like I’m on autopilot until the kettle goes on. I function better after I’ve had my first cup of coffee.

That brings me to this week’s recipes. October 1 was World Coffee Day, and on Wednesday we are featuring sweet recipes with a coffee twist. Coffee and chocolate pairs so well together, it’s like a match made in heaven.

The one flavour enhances the other; that’s the reason why when you go to some coffee shops, they usually add a little chocolate treat. I find it such a clever tactic, as this unique experience and flavours makes you want to go back for that particular taste. A recent study found that coffee increases our sensitivity to sweet flavours but also decreases our sensitivity to bitter flavours.

It is cool if you think about it, so even if you are baking something simple as a chocolate cake and the cocoa is bitter or the recipe calls for a bitter dark chocolate, the coffee comes in making magic and enhances all the chocolatey goodness. If you are not a coffee lover don’t stress about adding coffee into your chocolate cake – it won’t be overbearing, and depending how much you add, you won’t even taste the coffee. It’s all about getting that perfect balance.

For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram @sprinklesandspicect or Facebook Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan. Love, your Cooksister! Coffee Muffins

Ingredients 1 egg ½ cup soft butter

¾ cup sugar 1 tsp vanilla essence 2 cups flour

2 tsps baking powder ¾ cup milk ¼ cup cooled boiling water

2 tablespoons coffee Pinch of salt ¾ cup chocolate vermicelli (or extra if you like) Method

In a cup, mix the coffee with the milk and water. Allow to cool completely. In a large bowl whisk together the egg, butter, sugar and vanilla essence until light and creamy. Add the flour, baking powder and salt.

Add the cup of cold coffee and mix until well combined. Fold in the chocolate vermicelli. Fill muffin cups to ¾ of batter and bake in a preheated oven on 180 degrees for 20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Coffee Chocolate Biscuits Ingredients 250g soft butter

½ cup castor sugar 1 egg 1 tsp vanilla essence

2 level tbsp good quality coffee ½ cup roughly chopped chocolate ½ cup sliced almonds

½ cups cake flour Method In a large bowl, with an electric beater or handheld whisk, cream the butter and castor sugar until smooth and pale.

Add the eggs, vanilla essence and coffee and mix well. Add in the nuts and flour a half a cup at a time and mix with a spoon or by hand to make a soft smooth dough. Cut into shapes.

Bake at 180 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes until the bottom and top is slightly browned. Sprinkles SpecialIty Chocolate Cake

Ingredients 3 eggs (separated) 2 cups sugar

½ cup oil 1 cup buttermilk 1 ¾ cup self-rising flour

¾ cup cocoa 1 ½ tsp baking powder ½ tsp bicarb

½ cup warm water mixed with 1 heaped teaspoon strong coffee Method Mix ½ cup boiled water with a teaspoon of coffee. Allow to cool (water should be warm and not boiling hot) and set aside.

Separate the eggs and whisk the egg whites until soft peaks, then set aside. In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, sugar, oil, and buttermilk until light and fluffy. Add in the warm coffee and the dry ingredients and mix until smooth and lump free.

Lastly, fold in the egg whites and mix until smooth. Pour batter in a medium rectangle tray, lined with baking paper. Bake at 170 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool. Decorate with chocolate ganache or chocolate icing. Cappuccino Mousse

Ingredients 500ml fresh cream 1 tin caramel

3 tablespoons cocoa 2 tablespoons coffee Chocolate mini slabs or shavings for decoration

Method In a medium-sized bowl, whip the fresh cream until soft peaks form. In a separate large bowl mix the caramel, cocoa and coffee.

Fold in the cream and transfer to a large glass dish or individual size dessert bowls. Refrigerate overnight and decorate as desired. Tiramisu Dessert Ingredients

2 packet Boudoir biscuits 2 tablespoons coffee 1 tsp cocoa

½ cup boiling water 1 cup warm milk 1 tin caramel

1 250ml fresh cream 1 tin dessert cream 400g milk chocolate

1 tsp coffee mixed in 2 tablespoons boiling water Grated chocolate Method

Mix the coffee and cocoa in the boiling water until dissolved and add the milk. Heat in the microwave until warm. Dip one packet of biscuits in the milk coffee (one by one), then layer the bottom of your bowl.

In a separate bowl, whip the fresh cream until soft peaks form. Add in the caramel and mix until smooth and lump free. Spread the caramel and cream mixture over the biscuit base.

Dip the remaining biscuits in the coffee milk and lay over the caramel and cream mixture. Refrigerate overnight or until set. Once set, heat the dessert cream and chocolate and stir until smooth.