Hello Everyone!

The world celebrates Easter this weekend, and you can look forward to a blessed time with family and loved ones, and of course, lekker pickled fish, hot cross buns and delicious chocolate treats.

Everyone has a favourite and I always find a box of soft mallow eggs sneaking into my trolley.

The malls are filled with moms focused on shopping, and you see the cutest little chocolate smothered gesiggies in the trolley.

You see them sitting quietly, with the biggest of smiles, while the tiniest of fingers peel back the foil, chewing on the ears first and then quickly closing it up, saving the rest for later.

Easter also brings along a different magic for the adults. The shops welcome you with the warm smell of hot cross buns.

Whether you have these little buns of happiness as is, toasted, smothered with butter, cheese or chocolate, they’re just in a league of their own.

It is also the time everyone is looking for fish! The tradition of pickled fish is loved by many and even those who do not celebrate look forward to a plate of sweet-sour goodness.

Usually made a couple of days ahead of Easter, this special dish needs time to soak up all the vinegary goodness into every piece of fish and onion.

Just thinking about it makes my mouth water!

This week I am sharing some lekker Easter recipes for you to enjoy, including the winning recipe of the annual Daily Voice Pickled Fish search.

Lucille Anthony of Bonteheuwel is the grand prize winner of the Daily Voice and Fish Rite pickle Fish competition.

I would also like to wish all those celebrating a Blessed Easter.

Recipes

Daily Voice Pickled Fish competition winner Lucille Anthony’s recipe

Ingredients:

12 pieces of hake, covered with salty fish spice

For the pickle:

Half a bottle of White Vinegar

6 large Onions, cut in rings

2 tbs of sugar

1 1/2 cups Apricot Jam

1 tbs fish masala

1 tbs seafood masala

1 tbs leaf masala

1 tbs turmeric

6 bay leaves

1 tbs dhania and jeera

1 tbs mix masala

1 tbs Durban masala

1 tbs allspice

4 cloves of fresh garlic, minced

Method:

Fry the spiced fish in a hot pan.

Drain on a roller towel and set aside in a large bowl.

Fry garlic and onion in the same pan.

Transfer the garlic and onions into a pot.

Add onions and vinegar.

Add spices, stir and cook for 15 minutes

Add the apricot jam and sugar to the hot mixture and stir.

Pour the pickle mixture over the fried fish and let it cool.

Then refrigerate and let it marinade for a few hours or overnight.

Enjoy with hot cross buns.

Hot Cross Buns

Recipe Credit Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect

Ingredients

5 cups cake flour

1 ½ packets of instant yeast

6 tablespoons castor sugar

2 heaped tsp mixed spice

2 heaped tsp fine cinnamon

2 teaspoons ginger powder

A generous pinch of nutmeg

A generous pinch of salt

1 ½ cups of seedless raisins

300ml of warm milk

½ cups melted butter

2 extra large eggs whisked

Method

Add the flour, yeast, sugar, spices, salt and raisings in a large mixing bowl. Mix with a spoon until well combined.

Whisk the egg and add the remaining ingredients.

Mix with a wooden spoon until a soft dough is formed.

Transfer to a floured surface and knead for at least 10 minutes.

Lightly oil a separate bowl and transfer the dough to the bowl.

Cover with cling and a tea towel and allow to rise in a warm spot.

Once risen, mix and make balls, transferring to a baking sheet lined with baking paper.

Leaving at least a finger space between each bun.

Cover and allow to rise for 35 minutes.

After 35 minutes, in a bowl, mix 1/3 cup flour, 1 tablespoon sugar and 3-4 tablespoons cold water to form a thick paste.

Transfer to a piping bag and pipe a cross on top of each bun.

Bake in a preheated oven on 190 degrees for 30 minutes.

While the buns are baking, on a stove top, on a low heat add ½ cup of water and ½ cup of sugar to a small pot and bring to a boil.

Simmer for 5 minutes and once buns come out of the oven, brush the hot syrup over the hot buns.

Braai Snoek

Recipe Credit Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect

Ingredients

1 whole snoek

Cleaned, rinsed and drained of all excess water

100g melted butter

1 bulb garlic finely grated

Juice of ½ lemon

½ Apricot jam

Salt and black pepper

Onion slices

Pepper slices

Chilli sliced

Tomato slices

Fresh lemon sliced

Method

Heat all ingredients (except the veg slices) over a low heat till well combined

Brush over your Snoek and add slices of onion, pepper, tomato, chilli and lemon.

Cover with foil before braaiing

Chocolate Easter Cuppies

Recipe Credit Shamima Kamrodien Allie @bon_appetit_delicacies

Ingredients

4 eggs

1 ½ castor sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla essence

1 cup milk

1 cup oil

4 cups flour

4 tsp baking powder

3 to 4 tablespoons cocoa

Method

Mix the egg and sugar until nice and fluffy, add the vanilla essence and mix.

Add the milk and oil and mix well.

Add in 4 cups sifted flour, cocoa and baking powder and mix until smooth and lump free.

Pour into cupcake holders and bake for 12 minutes on 180 degrees.

Decorate with icing and add your easter toppers.

Icing for Easter Cuppies

Recipe Credit Shamima Kamrodien Allie @bon_appetit_delicacies

Ingredients

500g butter

4 cups sifted icing sugar

2 tsp vanilla Essence

Method

Mix all ingredients well until nice and creamy. Add food colouring for colours and decorate as desired

Easter Cookies

Recipe Credit Shamima Kamrodien Allie @bon_appetit_delicacies

Ingredients

250 g butter

1 cup oil

1 cup icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

4 cups flour

3 tablespoons cornflour

Method

Mix the soft butter and icing until its creamy. Add in the oil and vanilla essence. Sift the flour and cornflour. Mix well until a soft smooth dough is formed. If the dough is too sticky add more flour.

Roll on a floured surface with cling over the dough, use biscuit cutter of your choice, place on baking tray and bake on 180°c for 10 min (depending on oven) until nice a golden brown.

Mix water with icing sugar and add food colouring for different colours. Decorate as desired.

