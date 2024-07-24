Hello everyone Hope you all well and warm. This week I am going to do a total 360 from the past few weeks wintery recipes and head straight into celebrating World Ice Cream Day which is celebrated on 21 July.

Yes, I know it’s yskoud, but I was taught by a friend of mine that the best time to actually enjoy ice cream is in winter. I know that sounds super strange but if you think about it, although ice cream is a summer treat, many times, when we buy the odd cone, it’s so warm you have to concentrate on eating your ice cream before it melts. Elke ma ken die storie – give a kid an ice cream in summer and you will find more ice cream on their faces and on their clothes because hulle vat so lank om te eet, the ice cream sommer melts everywhere!

Now you see, in winter we do not have this problem. The ice cream is at a colder temperature for longer, having you enjoy it more and savour the taste, instead of worrying about eating it up before it melts. ice cream once (see the recipe below) all you need is fresh cream and condensed milk, and you have a perfect vanilla ice cream. If you want to be fancy you can take it up a level and add in flavourings, bits of berries, chocolate, or even biscuits. I love adding in little bits of Peppermint Crisp chocolate or Oreos.

It just gives such a lekker flavour and the surprise you get when you get the little bits of Peppermint Crisp, or Oreos just makes it soooo lekker. This is also a perfect way to use up fresh cream that you do not intend to use before the use by date. This week I’m sharing my favourite bakes that is served for your ice cream treat. For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Tik Tok or Instagram @sprinklesandspicect or Facebook Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan.

Love, Your Cooksister Strawberry Ice Cream Ingredients

500ml cream (heavy whipping cream) 1 tin condensed milk 2 tablespoons strawberry milkshake syrup or rose syrup

Method In a large bowl, whip the cream until soft peaks. Add the condensed milk, strawberry syrup and fold in with a spoon until well combined (do not beat). Transfer to a Tupperware or ice cream container and freeze. Allow to set for 24 hours then enjoy. Ice Cream Sandwiches the Brownie Cookies

Ingredients 1 egg ½ cup melted butter

1 cup white sugar 2 teaspoons vanilla essence 3 tablespoons oil

1 ⅓ cup flour 1 teaspoon baking powder ½ cup cocoa

Pinch salt ¼ cup white choc chips Method

In a large bowl, cream the egg, butter and sugar. Add in the vanilla essence, oil and cocoa and mix until smooth. Add in all the dry ingredients and mix with a spoon until a soft dough is formed. Lastly stir in the choc chips.

Take a heaped tablespoon amount of cookie dough (or use an ice cream scoop) and roll out little balls. Slightly press the balls flat between the palms of your hands and place it on a baking tray lined with baking paper. Ensure you do not press it too flat as you need a thicker cookie, so it does not break when you close it to sandwich it.

Bake in a preheated oven, on the lower wrack on 180degrees for 10-12 minutes. Once removed from oven cookies will be slightly soft to touch but allow the cookies to cool and harden on the tray. To assemble the Ice Cream Sandwiches

Allow your ice cream to stand for 10 minutes, so its softer and easier to scoop. Sandwich the ice cream between 2 cookies and gently close. Dip and roll the sandwich in a deep bowl of Sprinkles. Refrigerate for 10 minutes before gobbling them up.

Chocolate Mud Pie Ingredients 140g melted butter

3 eggs ¼ cup oil 1 cup Flour

¾ cup Cocoa 1 ¼ cup sugar 1 level tsp Baking powder

Generous pinch of salt 1 x 80g slab dairy milk or dark chocolate cut into pieces Method

Melt the butter and allow it to cool. In a stand cake mixer or in a large bowl, add the eggs, oil, and butter. Whisk until smooth and fluffy. Add in the dry ingredients (except the chocolate) and mix until smooth and lump free. Roughly the chocolate into pieces or chunks, add to the batter and mix with a spoon.

Grease spray or line a small-medium rectangle or square baking dish with baking paper. Transfer the batter and bake on 170 degrees for 35-40 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Once out if the oven, spread over the chocolate sauce and allow to cool and firm up before serving.

Enjoy with a generous scoop of ice cream. Apple Crumble Apple Crumble with Ice Cream Ingredients

*For the dough 250g butter 1 cup sugar

1 large egg 1 tsp vanilla essence 3 cups flour

1 tsp baking powder ¼ tsp salt *For the filling

5 large Granny Smith green apples (sliced & peeled) ½ cup sugar ¼ cup water

A few cinnamon sticks and cardamom pods *1/3 cup apricot jam Method

Cream the butter, sugar and eggs. Add vanilla. Sieve all the dry ingredients and combine to the wet ingredients in a mixer to form a dough. For the filling, cook apples, sugar, water and cinnamon and cardamom for 10 to 15 minutes until tender, and the liquid is glossy and slightly syrupy. Leave to cool. In a greased, standard pie dish, roll ¾ of the dough out to form a base. Layer the apricot jam. Add the filling. Grate the remainder of the dough (chill in the fridge before grated) on top of the filling to form the crumble.

Bake at 180 degrees for 20 min to ½ hour or until the crumble turns a golden brown. Serve with vanilla ice cream. Peppermint Crisp Ice Cream

Ingredients 500ml cream (heavy whipping cream) 1 tin condensed milk

2 tablespoons caramel treat 3 large peppermint crisp bars Method