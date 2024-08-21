Hello everyone! This week, we are sweetening things up a bit with scones.

Scones are one of my favourite teatime desserts but this koekerige biscuit is so kwaai you can enjoy it as a sweet or savoury treat, and even as an addition to your breakfast table. My favourite way to enjoy scones is with strawberry jam and cream. I believe the amount of jam and cream should be measured by the heart, even if that means you have more cream and jam than actual scone! During a recent kitchen conversation with a dear friend, we were discussing scones and the different toppings, and I was surprised that she mentioned scones taste way better with apricot and fig jam.

The only way I ever enjoyed it was with strawberry jam, but I decided to experiment and I was totally blown away by my recent discovery. The apricot jam and grated cheese combo and fig jam as an alternative was lekker and definitely gets the stamp of approval from me. I even went a step further and decided to experiment with cinna-scones, adding a cream cheese filing and cinnamon.

These little changes to a classic scone literally took the scones to a next level and you will find these a perfect addition for your next get together. Also, as a serving tip, if you own an air fryer be sure to pop the scones in for 2 minutes before your serve them. This ensures the scones are super soft and fluffy but crisp and perfectly golden on the outside. Bake and eet lekker mense!

Cinnabon scones. Picture: supplied Cinnabon Scones

Ingredients 150g cold butter 3 cups flour

1 cup icing sugar 5 level tsp baking powder 1 egg

1 cup buttermilk 1 tablespoon vanilla essence 1 tub cream cheese

1 tsp fine cinnamon Method Cut the cold butter into small pieces or grate the butter and set aside.

Add the flour and the rest of the dry ingredients into a large bowl and whisk together the wet ingredients. Rub in the butter until the flour resembles a coarse crumble. Add in the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix to form a soft dough.

Transfer to a floured surface and roll out lightly to a thin layer. Do not overwork the dough. Spread a layer cream cheese on the surface and top with a sprinkle of fine cinnamon. Roll into a log and cut into a Cinnabon shape.

Transfer to a muffin tray or pack the bons closely together in an oven safe dish. Brush with egg or milk and bake on 180 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Once out of the over, drizzle a layer of thin icing over and enjoy.

Spinach and feta scones. Pictures: supplied Spinach and Feta Scones Ingredients 3 Eggs

250g cold butter 2 tablespoons sugar 1 ½ cups buttermilk

3 ½ cups flour 5 level tsp baking powder 1 cup chopped spinach.

2 rounds feta cheese crumbled. Method Mix the butter, flour and sugar and rub it with your fingers until it resembles crumbs.

Add in the spinach and cheese and coat the ingredients in flour. Whisk together the eggs and buttermilk and then add all together and mix until a dough is formed. Pat out your dough on a floured surface and use a scone cutter or a small glass to cut out rounds.

Lightly brush with milk and bake on a baking tray lined with baking paper for 10-12 minutes or until the bottoms and tops are slightly golden. Classic scones Picture: supplied Classic Scones Ingredients

150g cold butter 3 cups flour 1 cup icing sugar

5 level tsp baking powder 1 egg 1 cup buttermilk

1 tablespoon vanilla essence Method Cut the cold butter into small pieces or grate the butter and set aside.

Add the flour and the rest of the dry ingredients into a large bowl and whisk together the wet ingredients. Rub in the butter until the flour resembles a coarse crumble. Add in the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix to form a soft dough.

Transfer to a floured surface and roll out lightly. Do not overwork the dough. Using a glass, cookie or scone cutter, cut out your scone rounds and transfer to a baking sheet, lined with baking paper. Brush with egg or milk and bake on 180 degrees for 15 minutes or until golden brown.

Allow to cool and enjoy with grated cheese or whipped fresh cream and jam. Cheat scones. Pictures: supplied Cheat Scones Ingredients

3 cups flour 4 tsp baking powder 2 tablespoons sugar

550ml fresh cream (if it's past the sell by date, even better) Method

Mix all 3 ingredients with a butter knife. Cut out scone rounds, brush with milk and bake on a baking tray lined with baking paper. Bake in a preheated oven @ 200 degrees for 10-15 minutes until bottoms or tops are golden.

Serve with butter, cheese or jam. Savoury Scones. Picture: supplied Savoury Scones Ingredients

3 Eggs 250g cold butter 2 tablespoons sugar

1 ½ cups buttermilk 3 ½ cups flour 5 level tsp baking powder

½ cup chicken or smoked chicken ¼ cup chopped onion or pepper. ½ cup grated cheese.

Method Pre-heat the oven to 200 ℃ Mix the butter, flour and sugar and rub it with your fingers until it resembles crumbs.

Add in your savoury ingredients keeping it to 1 cup and coat the ingredients in flour. Whisk together the eggs and buttermilk and then add all together and mix until a dough is formed. Pat out your dough on a floured surface and use a scone cutter or a small glass to cut out rounds.