Hello everyone Hope you’re all well and lekke warm.

I usually write this column on a Monday morning while sitting in my garden, and feel blessed with the beautiful sunshine. I know this warmth is going to be short-lived as Cape Town is bracing for yet more cold fronts bringing with it the rain and wind this week. This rainy weather calls for soup on the menu, and to follow up on last week’s soup recipes, this week I want to chat about all the lekker toasty and crusty breads we can have with our soups.

I find that a broodjie always goes well with soup, it’s perfect to dip and soak up the sousies. My favourite bread with soup will always be my 3-ingredient naan or flatbread. It is made with just flour, yoghurt and salt and it comes together beautifully.

It does not use yeast, so there is no need to look for a warm spot and wait forever for it to rise. You just gooi everything in a bowl, mix it lekker until a soft dough is formed, roll it out and then you can either pop it into the oven or fry it off on a hot pan. You can fry it with butter or garlic butter and serve it as a side dish, or roll it out round and add a selection of cheeses, or bulk it up like a pizza with your favourite toppings or left overs.

Flatbread is perfect for soup, as a light meal or even as a lunchbox treat for the kids. For a gluten and/or lactose free option, simply swap the flour for gluten free flour and the yoghurt for a lactose free or coconut yoghurt option. Give these recipes a try, you will not be disappointed.

Pinwheels. Picture: supplied Pinwheels Ingredients 1 roll store-bought puff pastry or 3-ingredient flatbread dough

2-3 tablespoons samoosa dip or sweet chilli sauce 3 slices chopped chicken pastrami or spiced beef ¼ cup cheese (do not use more it will not behave)

2 sprigs chopped spring onion Method Roll out the puff pastry on the plastic paper.

Brush on the sauce and add the pastrami, cheese and spring onion. Roll the pastry/ dough from the bottom up (so you get more smaller pinwheels) Gently secure the edges by pressing it together tightly.

Pop the roll into the freezer for 10 minutes (it makes it easier to cut) After 10 minutes, cut into 3-4 cm chunks and place in the airfryer and airfry at 175 degrees for 6-8 minutes. No need to egg wash.

Serve hot and enjoy. Cheesy garlic bread Picture: supplied Creamy Garlic Rolls Ingredients

12 Hot Dog Rolls 2 tablespoons butter ¼ green pepper cubed

1 garlic clove finely grated 1 tablespoon garlic and Herb spice 2 Tablespoons Potato Spice

1 tablespoon green dhania chutney 1 tin cream style corn 1 cup fresh cream

1 cup milk 3 heaped tablespoons Maizena (cornflour) or white onion soup powder Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup grated sweet milk cheese 1 cup grated mozzarella cheese Method

On a stove top over medium heat, add the butter, green pepper, garlic, spice, chutney, corn, cream, and milk and bring to a slow boil. Mix the Maizena with cold water and add it to the milk, stirring continuously until it thickens. The Maizena must be mixed with very cold water before adding it to the milk, or it will lump.

Turn off the heat. Slit or slice the rolls on top (like garlic rolls) and transfer it to an oven safe dish. Pour over the sauce and top generously with the grated cheese.

Bake at 180 degrees until the cheese is melted. Serve as a side with soup or to accompany one of your favourite meals. 3 ingredient flat bread. Picture: supplied 3 ingredient Naan/Flatbread

Ingredients 1¾ cup self-rising flour 1 cup double cream yoghurt

Pinch of salt Method Mix all the ingredients together to make a soft dough.

Cover and rest for 10 minutes (not longer). Roll out on a floured surface and fry in a hot dry pan. Or add butter or cheese or your favourite toppings and airfry or bake for 10-12 minutes.

Home made garlic bread. Picture: supplied Garlic rolls with homemade garlic butter Ingredients 6 hot dog rolls

250g soft butter 2 heaped tablespoons crushed garlic ¼ cup finely chopped fresh or dried herbs of your choice (I use parsley and coriander)

Mozzarella cheese Method Mix the butter, garlic, and herbs until well combined.

Using a knife butter, the rolls. Add on grated mozzarella cheese Airfry for 2-3 minutes at 180 degrees until the rolls are crisp and the cheese is melted.

Cheezy melts. Picture: supplied Cheezy Melts Ingredients 4-6 hot dog rolls or 3 ingredient flatbread dough

3 tablespoons chilli sauce 250 grated Mozzarella 100g grated cheddar cheese

Sliced olives Diced green bell pepper Salami or any cold meats

1 ring of feta cheese, crumbled Method Cut the rolls in half and give them a quick roll with a rolling pin to level, or roll out your 3-ingredient dough.