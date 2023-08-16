Hello everyone, hope you are all lekker! After the last edition with chicken wings, I’m still stuck on easy, fuss-free chicken recipes that take minimal effort to prepare, aiming to spend less time in the kitchen.

Chicken with a lekker sous or gravy I find is always a winner, as it’s perfect to enjoy as is, or it can go further by serving it with rolls, naan, roti or even bread to soak up all the extra sauce. As an additional twist you can stretch these meals even further by adding in some pasta or vegetables, or even a side of savoury rice, making it a lekker one pot meal. You can make it based on what you feel for, chopping and changing the spices and sauces to suit your palate and as a bonus, this can be prepped beforehand.

I love the technique of oven grilling or air frying the chicken beforehand, then bringing it together on the stove by adding in the sauce. By using this method, the chicken stays firm, and you won’t have the problem of overcooking your chicken or the chicken cooking off the bone. This method also works well with all the load shedding we’re currently experiencing; you can prep and grill your chicken beforehand (even as early as the day before) and once you are ready to serve, heat the sauce on the stove and bring it all together.

This will take you 10 minutes, making you work smarter and faster!

Love, your Cooksister! Saucy Chicken Tikka Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter 1 small onion (finely cut) 3 large cloves garlic (roughly chopped)

3 curry leaves Marinade 1kg chicken with: 1 tablespoon garlic and ginger

1 tablespoon lemon juice 1½ tablespoons garam masala 1 teaspoon tikka spice

1 teaspoon jeera (cumin) 1 teaspoon turmeric 1 heaped cup double cream yoghurt

Additional Ingredients 1x 240g tomato puree ¼ cup tomato sauce

1 cup fresh cream Freshly chopped chillies and coriander Method

Marinade the chicken for at least an hour. Braise the onion in butter. Add the garlic and curry leaves and braise until the tips of the garlic and onions are golden brown.

Add in the marinated chicken, tomato puree, tomato sauce and cream and simmer on a medium to low heat for 20 to 30 minutes stirring occasionally. (Do not add any water). Garnish with freshly chopped coriander and chillies and serve. Saucy Peri Chicken

Ingredients for marinade 1 chicken cut and washed 1 heaped tablespoon garlic and ginger

1 teaspoon fine coriander 1 teaspoon fine cumin 1 tablespoon tandoori spice

1 tablespoon paprika 1 tablespoon oil 1 tablespoons Veri peri sauce

2 tablespoons tomato sauce 2 tablespoons mayonnaise Ingredients for the sauce:

3 tablespoons butter 200ml fresh cream 1 cup all joy Veri peri hot sauce (adjust to your taste)

Method Marinade the chicken with all the above marinade ingredients for at least a half hour or overnight. Place in an oven dish and bake on 200°C for 40 minutes.

On a stove top, add the butter and the remaining water that's with the grilled chicken (this adds extra flavour). Add in the Veri peri sauce and the cream and bring to a slow boil. Once it boils, simmer for five minutes thereafter, add in all the grilled chicken pieces. Stir and mix until the chicken is well coated.

Cover and simmer for five minutes on a low heat. Garnish with lots of freshly chopped coriander and green chillies. Serve with a salad garlic roll, roti or naan.

Creamy Chicken and Vegetable Tray Bake Ingredients for marinade 1-2kg chicken pieces

1 tablespoon garlic and ginger 1 tablespoon tandoori braai spice or chicken spice 2 tablespoons mayo

3 tablespoons of any Portuguese Peri Peri Sauce of your choice Ingredients for sauce 2 tablespoon butter

250ml fresh cream 250ml Garlic and Lemon Peri Peri Sauce (or your choice) 2 tablespoons orange pepper spice

3 tablespoons mayo *sauce from the cooked chicken Additional Ingredients

1 large bag roasting veg of your choice (I used the ones you steam in the bag) Extra Potatoes for roast Method

Marinade the chicken with all the above marinade ingredients and set aside. Steam the vegetables and set aside. Season the potatoes with salt and pepper, a drizzle of oil and dust with flour.

Place the chicken and potato in an oven tray lined with baking paper and bake on 200°C for 35 to 40 minutes (on the lower rack). Once your chicken and potatoes are cooked and slightly charred and golden, allow to cool. In a pot, on the stove top, over a medium heat bring all your sauce ingredients (including the leftover liquid from your chicken) to boil, until it slightly thickens and starts to bubble.

In a large oven safe dish add the vegetables, top with the chicken and potatoes and pour the sauce over. Grill for 10 minutes. Chicken and vegetables can be prepped and cooked beforehand, or even the day before, and just before you’re ready to serve, make the sauce, pour over and heat. Green Chutney Chicken

Ingredients 1-2 chickens cut in pieces 1 tablespoon garlic flakes

Salt and pepper to taste Baby potatoes 4 tablespoons butter

1 cup fresh cream In a food processor, blitz the ingredients below until a thick paste is formed. 1 large head of garlic, peeled.

1-2 bunches freshly chopped coriander ½ cup mint leaves, stalked removed 4-5 green chillies

1 tablespoon lemon juice 1 red onion 1 level teaspoon salt

Method Rinse and cut the baby potatoes and chicken separately. Cut baby potatoes in half. In a large bowl add in the potatoes and chicken, add a drizzle or spray of olive oil and season with salt, pepper, and garlic.

Transfer the chicken and potatoes to a baking tray (packed evenly with enough space in between each piece, so it can cook evenly) and bake in the oven on 200°C for 35 minutes. On a stove top, on a high heat, add the butter. Once the butter has melted and starts to foam, add the green chutney paste and cook until it starts to boil. Cook until excess water has cooked out, all the flavours infuse, and you are left with a thick pulp like mixture.

Add in the fresh cream and cook until the sauce thickens. Add in the chicken, potato, and coat well. Serve as is or transfer to a baking dish and grill on 200°C for 20 minutes.

Orange Pepper Chicken Ingredients for marinade 1 chicken cut and washed.

1 teaspoon salt 1 tablespoon Lemon Juice 1 tablespoon Orange Pepper spice

1 teaspoon fine coriander 1 teaspoon fine cumin 1 teaspoon chilli powder

2 tablespoons tomato sauce 2 tablespoons mayonnaise 1 tablespoon olive oil

Red masala (I used a tablespoon) Ingredients for the Sauce ½ cup fresh cream

1 tablespoon butter 1 tablespoon orange pepper Method

Marinade the chicken with all the above marinade ingredients. Place in an oven dish and cover with foil. Bake on 180°C for 45 minutes (remove after 30 minutes).