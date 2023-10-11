Hello everyone, hope you all lekker! You guys know how big I am on celebrating foodie days, and on Friday, 13 October, we celebrate World Egg Day.

But yoh mense, have you seen the price of eggs?! It’s enough to make me rethink adding eggs on my shopping list, so this week I want to chat about baking without eggs. What’s a cake without eggs, right? Any baker knows, eggs are the binding agent for cake, and it helps make your bakes light and fluffy.

I had to bake over the weekend, so I decided to tackle the task of baking an eggless cake, which fellt odd. I added plain sprinkles on the cuppies because I wanted to see the top while it baked in the oven as my mind needed some convincing. I was happy to say the eggless cuppies came out perfectly.

My safest substitute for eggs when baking is yoghurt – 4 level tablespoons or a quarter cup of yoghurt for a large egg. I promise, you won’t even taste the difference. However, a low fat or fat free yoghurt will not achieve the same result, so be sure to use Greek, double cream or full fat yoghurt.

When using a substitute like yoghurt, the trick is to not break down the fat content by overmixing, so a quick mix with a hand whisk or spoon will do. Just mix everything gently until it’s smooth and well combined and you’re ready to go. Here’s some eggless bakes for you to enjoy and I’ve included a list of egg substitutes for you to try.

Here's some eggless bakes for you to enjoy and I've included a list of egg substitutes for you to try.

Ingredients 3 cups cake flour 2 cups sugar

4 teaspoon baking powder 1/4 teaspoon bicarb Pinch of salt

3/4 cup cooled boiling water 1 cup milk ¼ cup yoghurt

1 cup oil 1 tsp vanilla essence 4 tablespoon vinegar

Method In a large bowl, sift all the dry ingredients together. In a separate bowl, whisk together the wet ingredients.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix with a hand whisk (not an electric beater) until well combined, smooth and lump free. Fill muffin cups in a cupcake pan and fill your muffin cups ½ to ¾ full depending on how high you want your cupcakes. Bake in a preheated oven on 180 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes or until a skewer stick comes out clean.

Allow to cool and decorate as desired. Egg substitutes Substitutes for one large/ extra-large egg

Yoghurt – 4 level tablespoons or ¼ cup Yoghurt is my preferred substitute for baking. Be sure to use a full fat or double cream yoghurt. Cakes will be moist and depending on the recipe it will be slightly dense.

Perfect for loaf cakes, cakes or brownies that will be decorated with icing, cream or ganache. Buttermilk/Amasi – ¼ cup buttermilk or Amasi Cakes will be moist. Perfect for cakes, brownies or muffins.

Banana – ½ cup mashed soft banana One of the most popular substitutes for cakes and muffins, it adds extra sweetness, and it does tend to leave a slight banana taste, affecting the flavour of your bakes. Condensed milk – 4 Condensed Milk

Perfect for cakes and cookies but does add in extra sweetness. Vinegar/bicarb – 1 tablespoon vinegar and 1 tbsp bicarb Perfect for cakes, adds the perfect amount of moistness to your cake.

Preferably for ‘darker cakes’ like chocolate, malva, carrot or red velvet. Applesauce – ¼ cup unsweetened This adds a natural fruity flavour to your bakes. Perfect for muffins or fruit bakes.

Flaxseed – 1 tablespoon flaxseed and 3 tablespoons water This is a great substitute for cookies, oat bakes, seeded bakes or muffins. Tends to add a nutty flavour.

Nut butter – 3 tablespoons peanut butter or any nut butter This is a great substitute for cookies, oat bakes, seeded bakes or muffins. Depending on the type of butter it tends to add a sweet, nutty flavour.

Chickpea flour – 4 tablespoons chickpea flour and 4 tablespoons water This is a great substitute for all savoury breads and bakes. baking substitutes for 1 egg pic supplied Chocolate Cake (Eggless)

Ingredients 3 cups flour 3 tsp baking powder

1 ½ tsp bicarb ¾ cup cocoa 1 ½ cups sugar

½ cup boiling water mixed with 1 tsp coffee 1 ½ cups oil 1 ½ cups buttermilk or yoghurt

1 tsp vanilla essence 1 cup cooled boiled water Method

Make the half cup coffee and allow to cool completely. In a large bowl, sift all the dry ingredients together. In a separate bowl, whisk together the wet ingredients, except the cup of warm water.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix with a hand whisk (not an electric beater) until well combined. Lastly, add in the hot water and mix until smooth and lump free. Transfer to a large baking tray lined with baking paper and bake on 180 degrees for 40 to 50 minutes or until a skewer stick comes out clean or fill muffin cups in a cupcake pan and fill your muffin cups ½ to ¾ full depending on how high you want your cupcakes.

Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until a skewer stick comes out clean. Allow to cool and decorate as desired. Chocolate Cupcakes pic supplied Red Velvet Cupcakes (Eggless)

Farzana Kumandan Ingredients 1 ½ cups cake Flour

4 tsp cocoa powder 1 cup sugar 1 tsp bicarb

½ tsp salt 1 cup milk ½ cup oil

2 tbsp vinegar ½ bottle crimson red colour Method

In a large bowl, sift all the dry ingredients together. In a separate bowl, whisk together the wet ingredients. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix with a hand whisk (not an electric beater) until well combined, smooth and lump free.