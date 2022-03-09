Q Hi Auntie, let me tell you about this bleddie neighbour.

He has a bunch of dogs and never picks up the poop.

My hubby and I have asked him, very politely, to clean up because the smell is so terrible we can’t even be outside.

And Auntie, you can just imagine the fly situation!

We have asked him more than once, but he never does anything. Last month we asked again and he went bos!

He then removed a few bags of poo, but not all of it, and now it’s been weeks again and the filth is piling up.

We have even been thinking of reporting the guy. Can we do this?

Apparently the neighbour is thinking of moving, and my hubby says we should just wait for him to leave, but I can’t take it anymore.

From Naar Nancy

A Yoh Nancy, this is a real k** situation, of wat sê Auntie? Nee just reading your email!

Auntie would say your neighbour sounds like a morsige vark, but actually pigs are some of the cleanest animals around, and they don’t do their “business” anywhere near their living or eating areas when given a choice.

Anyway, you absolutely have to report this nasty neighbour.

Auntie is all opgewerk, so she is saying no mercy!

You have given this guy many chances to clean up his act, maar hy vee sy gat aan julle af, so it’s time to take action.

That whole jaart of his that is so dirty and stinking with popo sounds to Auntie like an actual health hazard.

So the first people you get on the phone with is the Health Department.

You can contact them here:

SMS the word “Help” – followed by your name, the nature of your complaint, facility and, if applicable, the name of a staff member to 31022.

Call: 0860 142 142 and press “1”. Please Call Me: 079 769 1207.

Send an email to [email protected] .

What you do next is to take even more action, because no animal should be living in those living conditions – it’s animal cruelty.

Please contact the SPCA to send an inspector to check out this gross neighbour’s setup.

You need to get in touch with your local SPCA – Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

Call 021 700 4158/59 or 083 326 1604 (after hours).

Auntie really hopes you can sort this situation out, for your sake, and the poor doggies.

