Q Hi Auntie, I am going crazy and I need your advice ASAP. My girlfriend of seven years has met some guy on Facebook.

They have not met in person but she has told me she has feelings for him and likes him. I have seen messages on her phone where she agrees to kiss when they meet. Every time I confront her, she blocks him but he keeps adding her What can I do? I don’t want to do something that I am going to regret.

From BB A Ai tog, another relationship in trouble because of online jolling. Don’t get Auntie wrong, digital dating can be kwaai, but it’s also made it a lot easier to cheat. Listen BB, you have done the right thing by not blowing a gasket and throwing a tantrum.

It seems to Auntie like you have a good head on your shoulders, and are staying calm to try and work this gemors out like an adult. If Auntie had to think this thing through, there are two things that could be happening. The first is the toughest: In this scenario your relationship is over.

Your girl has found someone else and she no longer smaaks to be with you. It’s over. If it’s not with this guy she’s klopping aan with, it’s going to be with someone else. The second possibility is that your meisie is just ‘n bietjie deurmekaar and she’s fallen for a bit of online romance. In Auntie’s book it is still cheating, but maybe it’s not a case of her completely throwing away seven years with you. Maybe she’s just going through something and her eyes wandered. If this is the case, can your relationship handle it if you work with her to get back together?

So BB, you are going to have to make the call here – either accept that things are over, or fight for your woman. But if you want Auntie’s honest gedagtes, it sounds like your meisie is just a cheater. She admits she likes another guy, she wants to get physical, and it’s not like she is really keeping him out of her life when you tune her about it. There’s mos no excuse to keep chatting to him!