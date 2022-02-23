Q Hi Auntie, last week a friend sent me a link to a porn video.

Now it’s not what you think.

The reason he showed me the goods was because of who was in it.

Auntie, I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw this chick, because I know her. She dated another friend of ours. They only broke up like two months ago.

So this video, I can see it was shot in private, it’s not like an actual porn video. Yoh, Auntie, I could almost not believe what this girl does in the video. Talk about scandalous.

I can clearly see it is her, but at least her real name is not attached to the video.

This girl really broke my friend’s heart when they broke up, and I don’t think he is the type of guy who would put a video like this online. But… you never know.

What must I do? This girl would lose her job if the video was found. She’s also from a conservative family, so there’s also going to be groot skandaal.

Should I confront my friend about it? Must I let her know?

Auntie, I actually wish I never knew about the clip.

From Look Away

A Ai, these vuil times we live in! In Auntie’s day the closest you got to this was a slightly stoute picture that a person would hide somewhere in a drawer.

And of course our generation had the decency to burn the pic or give it back after the break-up.

But these days with the cellphones and the social media and internet, it’s mos a free for all.

This plague of “revenge porn” is seriously ruining lives.

Now, regarding where you stand in the situation.

You sound like a nice guy, so Auntie is going to tell you that, unfortunately, I think it’s best if you do get involved.

You need to contact your friend and tell him that you have seen the video.

If he was the sicko that posted it online, you have to tune him to stop it. If he can take it off the internet, he must do so immediately.

Let’s just hope it hasn’t been spread all over town and that her name hasn’t gotten out.

Now for the hard part… you have to contact the ex. She has the right to know the bad news.

Also, if she was actually the one who filmed the video, she owns the copyright. So if it is on any site on the web, she can force them to take it down.

She could even drag her ex to court and sue him for what he has done.

This is such a slegte situation. Ai tog.

People need to realise that technology can be gevaarlik.

Pasop when you give kinky pics or videos to someone you like, because love may die, but the digital goeters last forever.

[email protected]