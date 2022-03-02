Q Hi Auntie Pearl, I need some advice about my mother.

She lives a couple of houses away from my place, where I have lived with my hubby for about five years.

My mommy comes to visit often, and it’s usually OK… but there’s one thing that bothers me. You see, Auntie, my mom likes to wear nightgowns and loose rokkies. However, she does not like underwear.

Now I don’t care how people sleep and what they wear in the privacy of their bedroom, but the way my mom sometimes sits, her kaal bum is on the furniture.

Or other times she puts her legs up in such a way that you can see her whole hol hang uit.

How do I handle this? Can I make a rule for her to put on undies?

From Julia.

A Julia my girl, there is nothing wrong with laying down the law in your own home. Even if that means tuning your mommy to cover her boude.

Nobody wants to have to clean the couch after someone sits on it kaalgat. Also, getting flashed by a parent is not kwaai.

Having a chill “dress code” at home is one thing, maar ‘n mens hou mos toe daar waar die son nie skyn nie. At least in company.

Auntie has had complaints of people who don’t wear a bra at home, but that’s something else. To have your onderste goetes hang out is crossing a line.

Jinne, even nudists have the decency to carry around a towel to sit on, right?

Your situation is not a difficult one, even though it might be a bit awkward. You just need to be able to say the words “underwear” and “wear it” in one sentence to your mommy.

Just tell her: “Mommy, I really like it when you visit, and I’m embarrassed to have to say this, but can you please put on underwear around the house so we don’t have to deal with your bare bums on the couch, or accidentally getting flashed. Thank you so much.”

Don’t make it a serious thing, keep your tone light, and Auntie is sure your mommy will understand.

