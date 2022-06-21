Q Hi Auntie Pearl. Are you just as gatvol of people who are not wearing their mask properly in public? I’m not a germaphobe or anything, but I’ve had Covid and it is the worst – I don’t want it again.

Why can’t people just be lekker and wear a mask in shops? Seriously, we mos all know that it is one of the easiest ways to protect yourself and each other. When I see some people mincing down the aisles with their mask on their chin, or with their nose stieking uit, dan raak my bors so warm ek wil sommer op hulle skree.

From Janet A Honey, Auntie gets you. We all know a mask can be dik uncomfortable, but like you said: If you are inside a public building and there are a klomp strangers around, just shut up and mask up. It’s true, a mask is one of our best defences against the spread of the virus.

And even though it seems a lot of people are getting chilled about the Covid situation, we’re not out of it yet and there are still many people struggling with getting sick from it, and others dying. A year or two ago Auntie would have said you should relax a bit and not get so kwaad, because people were still deurmekaar about everything and not used to masks. But it’s been a long time, and by now everyone should be used to covering their face. Auntie is not saying you must go bos and make a scene when people are not wearing their mask properly, but it is of course your right to tune them.